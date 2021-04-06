Most Creative Marketers: Cheryl Calverley

Combining the role of CMO and CEO, Cheryl Calverley credits her training in classical FMCG marketing for setting her up to run a customer-focused business such as the mattress retailer - and aspiring lifestyle brand - Eve Sleep. “I don't think I’d be a CEO in a mining business,” she jokes.

But there’s also a serious side to marrying the two roles that Calverley, who has also had stints at the AA and Birds Eye, acknowledges. For a smaller company like Eve Sleep, without the budgetary cushions of her previous employers, she points out that advertising expenditure is the single biggest investment the company is likely to make; the stakes are high. It’s indeed a testament to her vision and bravery that she’s elevated something as prosaic and commoditised as the mattress category into something more aspirational and creatively exciting - as well as successful.

While Calverley describes herself as a “gut” marketer, her background and interest in psychology also helps inform her creative routes. “Psychology… it’s what I do in my spare time. It’s what informs my creative judgment. It hugely informs why I came to Eve,” she says.

The behavioural science aspect of sleep has subsequently also informed Eve’s repositioning under Calverley as a brand more intrinsic to our sense of wellbeing.

A campaign last year, created by Creature London, resurrected the highly recognisable ‘Test Card F’ that used to appear at the end of programming each night, in a bid to encourage the nation to switch off their minds and bodies and start winding down for bed.