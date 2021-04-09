Most Creative Marketers: Benjamin Braun

The Way I See It

What do you enjoy most about being a marketer?

It is about creating a positive point of differentiation between your brand and your competitors. It needs to be so strong that customers instinctively choose your brand.

Throughout my career, company culture has intrigued me the most – and taught me the most about marketing. To be successful as a marketer and to genuinely push boundaries, you need a culture that is centred around innovation – that’s what I enjoy the most, but this can take many different forms. At Samsung, we have a strong Korean culture – it is fast-paced and success-driven. The whole company empowers and enables staff to do their best work and is constantly looking ahead to the future. It is very inspiring.

I love that at Samsung, we believe this requires an approach to innovation that taps into a human’s most straightforward joys and needs. We’re focused on creating experiences and opportunities that take people somewhere they haven’t been before – be it a new mindset or a new way of living.

I’m proud that as a marketer, we’ve been able to show people the future with products that do more, that genuinely spark interest and change behaviours. As an example, we have developed foldable screens so phones can fit in your pocket but unfold to give you a big screen view. Or a TV that shows art (or your photos) when it is switched off rather than being a big black box on your wall. Or a dishwasher that opens the door automatically when it is done to let the air dry your dishes.

We create products that fulfil an emotional need as much as they do a practical one – because whilst consumers’ brains are governed by complexities that data cannot fully explain, engaging one’s emotional intelligence makes them simple.

We have the opportunity to be part of innovation that makes a real difference in the lives of millions of people worldwide. And that’s why I love what I do.

What makes a good creative agency partner?

An agency that understands that we run a commercial business and that creativity is used to solve business objectives. It’s all about being bold and different. I truly value agency partners who are courageous, have the ability to clearly articulate what the business change is, write a brief, then just push forward full steam ahead.

And what frustrates you?

This is a good question! I’m frustrated by the traditional notion of the ‘marketing arm’ within a business. The pandemic has shifted this mindset but there is still a way to go. There is often an established way of doing things when it comes to a big business – and that’s the idea that different teams across marketing, sales and operations are driven by different goals.

Business siloes were set in stone. Everyone was running in several different directions! I think this is still the case sometimes, but we’ve seen a massive improvement. The pandemic changed the way we do business – it pushed mass digitalisation.

With stores closed, every single thing moved online. And marketers were needed to help keep the business afloat. We’re all working together across the business more than ever, it’s pushed us forward at a fast, collaborative, and exciting pace. I hope those siloes remain broken as we return to ‘normal’, and that more people invest in a more holistic approach to consumer engagement and business growth.

What excites you about the future?

COVID has been the catalyst for much needed change. It has proven that video meetings can substitute a flight and that working from home can be as effective as from the corporate office. I am excited to see how we build new solutions to foster new working cultures and ways of doing old things in a new and better way. The world has moved on and so must we.

There’s so much unknown about the future, especially right now, but I do know that we are all tapping into the people around us – in my case, my own team, to create authentic content.

Last year, Samsung launched its ‘Gen Z Lab’– a programme which empowers a group of creatively-minded Gen Z and Millennial employees from across Samsung to come up with authentic social media content that resonates with youth culture and passion points. The Lab’s initial success means we’re now ramping up this approach in the future.

I’m really excited to see how this continues to build, and I’m passionate about tapping into talent all right around me to inspire, collaborate and create for the future.

Which of the new generation of marketers or agency creatives has impressed you the most?

I don’t think there is any one agency or marketer that is impressing me. I think it’s more the fact that marketers are pushing forward their own agency. The content creation process has changed. The next generation is intertwined with the brand – and I’m seeing pure talent help brands become production houses in their own right.

I’m impressed that companies are driving creativity from the inside. There is an increased need for authentic storytelling from brands.

As I said above, this is our approach at Samsung too – we recently launched our own content centre, which is currently creating content for 143 products. We’re using our original content across our social, e-mail and website and retailers’ channels. As the pandemic continues, we can expect this to be a key source of sales conversion.

I’m not predicting the death of the agency here though. Far from it. For big brand moments, launches and ground-breaking innovations, agency expertise remains vital for reach and impact.

I’m super impressed with how we’re pivoting in our own right at Samsung – and young talent is driving this forward.

Who is your creative hero or favourite piece of creativity?

This is like asking me which of my children I prefer. I cannot choose one. They each bring different sides of me out and inspire me in their own way. I do get excited by the new generation of content creators. GenZers that have the power of an entire creative studio in their phones and a global audience.

What’s been feeding your imagination lately?

I have been teaching my young kids how to film and edit at home during COVID home schooling. Everything from paper airplane tutorials, product reviews to pranks. They share their clips with their friends and family. Loads of fun together and I hope I have given them a skill that is not taught in primary school but will be a skill for life.

Personally I enjoy photography. I am proud that some of my photos have been exhibited at the Tate Gallery in London, and I have received the Royal Swedish Glass design award – which as a proud Swede, was a really nice moment.