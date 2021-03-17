Most Creative Marketers: Shadi Halliwell

A further example of her fearlessness – and successful partnership with Adam&Eve/DDB – came with Halliwell’s use of the 100-year-old Bo Gilbert as the first centenarian model to feature in the pages of Vogue, which was also celebrating its 100th anniversary. Gilbert was dressed in Harvey Nichols clothing, and shot for free by fashion photographer Phil Poynter, who founded ‘Dazed’ with Jefferson Hack and Rankin. Again, budgets weren’t huge but the “100-year-old model” garnered world attention. “It’s a statement - beauty and style - and we really wanted to get that message across and Harvey Nichols is the perfect brand to do that. Every woman loves that store,” she says.

Rather bigger budgets were on offer at O2, which then played a much bigger part on her CV. Her decision to adopt the “Priority” positioning, which gave O2 customers exclusive access to tickets for gigs and sporting events, gave the mobile operator a distinctiveness that its rivals lacked – it also propelled the company to become one of the biggest ticket sellers in the UK.

There were laughs (of course) to be had along the way. Rugby-loving Halliwell recalls the shoot for O2’s partnership with England Rugby in 2011 – a tournament that was held in New Zealand and therefore a different time zone.

“Rugby was a lovely sponsorship and one of the best things we did was sending 'pies and pints packs' to fans when the Rugby World Cup was in NZ. Social media was in its infancy. It turned it on its head. We did the Sweet Chariot ad in Camberley. Had a caravan outside with the players, one of whom put a stone of weight on in the week of shooting,” she bellows with laughter. The packs contained fresh pies and chilled beers to help fans get behind the team from the comfort of their sofa. They sold out in minutes.

Halliwell clearly knows how to get the best out of her agency partners. Despite dramatically changing the conversation around a brand (most notably in Three’s “#PhonesAreGood campaign, which refuted all the bad press mobiles were getting at the time), she has always done this with the incumbent agency and without holding a review. She inherited VCCP at O2, Adam&Eve/DDB at Harvey Nichols and Wieden & Kennedy at Three.

"I’m not someone who just goes into a business and pitches the account. I really want agencies to be part of the team. We have to work together - I’ve always found that I get the best by getting them to share the pain. We get them to work in the offices. You’ve got to experience the brand together - it’s a lot less formal," she says.

Given this natural ability to get the best out of creating genuine partnerships with her agencies a career agency-side might have once been on the cards. "I’ve never considered agency-side," she roars with laughter.

Agencies loss is marketing’s gain and having started at Pizza Express – a venerable but troubled brand that needs a coherent marketing message she has set herself yet another challenge. Halliwell is unfazed, however.

"Marketing fires me up - I love customers and human behaviour. We’re supposed to shape how and what people decide - our work is about changing opinion. In such a crowded market it’s so easy to just do what everybody else is doing. I want to challenge myself to do what is different." That gap year will have to wait again.