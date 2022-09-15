adam&eveNYC releases first global creative platform for NBA 2K23

Twenty-three is the most iconic number in basketball, synonymous with the greatest player of all-time Michael Jordan. adam&eveNYC and NBA 2K have taken inspiration from Michael Jordan to create the brand’s largest ever global campaign, ‘Answer The Call’, that aims to celebrate the greatness within all players.

Rather than focus on and glorify the top 1% of the gaming elite, ‘Answer The Call’ is designed to bring in a wider audience of NBA2K23 players than ever before by showing that everyone who plays NBA 2K23 has a chance for their own shot at greatness. The game itself will feature Jordan Challenges, that allow players to take their own shot at greatness by replaying some of Jordan’s most iconic career moments. Greatness can be achieved in other revamped game modes such as MyTEAM, The City, and MyNBA Eras.

In an anthemic :60 hero launch spot, cover athlete and Phoenix Suns star Devin Booker and American rapper Jack Harlow, who also narrates the film, can be seen flipping the usual script and showing utmost respect for the greatness of seemingly ordinary 2K players. The outpouring of admiration for members of the public from two of the world’s most renowned superstars, works to spotlight the true greatness that lies in us all. The film is set to the soundtrack of the iconic ‘Hypnotize’ by hip-hop legend The Notorious B.I.G and directed by Bradford Young at Serial Pictures who recently picked up a Grand Prix in Film at Cannes.

The launch film is accompanied by multiple companion spots and social content, to be rolled out over the next 6 months in phases. Additional content features an array of NBA stars such as Bulls All-Star Zach LaVine and Chet Holmgren, who was selected second overall in the 2022 NBA Draft by the Oklahoma City Thunder. Later in the year, the brand will give players a chance to memorialise their own greatness both in the game, and in a series of activations across the season.

Dave Brown and Daniel Bonder, ECDs at adam&eveNYC, added: “Modern-day greatness is more than trophies and rings. It’s the shoe deals, the hip-hop song shoutouts and the building-size murals. With this campaign, we wanted to give every gamer a taste of the greatness that can be achieved through NBA2K23. Of course, it always helps having Devin Booker, Zach Lavine, Chet Holmgren and Jack Harlow delivering the message.”

The campaign will run across key markets in the US, EMEA & Asia. The media will be handled by PHD Media.

