Lucozade Sport launches festive football jumper for next-gen fans
To celebrate 2022’s upcoming festive football season, Lucozade Sport and adam&eveDDB created limited-edition jumpers for fans
01 November 2022
Lucozade Sport has partnered with adam&eveDDB to create a limited-edition football jumper for fans in celebration of the upcoming festive football season in 2022.
The very unofficial England-ish football supporter’s jumper’ is a knowingly playful mashup between the famously naff Christmas jumper, blended with Lucozade’s love for iconic fan-favourite football shirts of the 1990s.
Based on the insight that the next generation of England football fans will be spending time enjoying football in chilly beer gardens this winter, Lucozade Sport set out to equip festive fans with the most enviable, unofficial England-ish football merchandise.
The collection will launch through a campaign created by adam&eveDDB, starring rapper Niko B (a.k.a. Tom Austin) and model Deba Hekmat. It’s shot by Kaj Jefferies and styled by Phoebe Lettice. Jefferies’ shots are set to appear in fly posters around London and in football & fashion publications.
Tom Bell, Head of Marketing at Lucozade Sport said: After an unforgettable summer for the England women’s team, the men’s team are about to take on a winter campaign like no other. It was this uniqueness, and the England fever that will follow, that inspired us to create a limited-edition jumper for fans up and down the country.
Andy McAnaney, Creative Director at adam&eveDDB, added: The Very Unofficial England-ish Football Supporter’s Jumper brings a bit of Lucozade Sport’s positive energy to the upcoming winter football tournament in a bold and memorable way, while not taking itself too seriously.
The campaign will be supported by OOH, press, paid social media support and influencer activity.
