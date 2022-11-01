Lucozade Sport launches festive football jumper for next-gen fans

The very unofficial England-ish football supporter’s jumper’ is a knowingly playful mashup between the famously naff Christmas jumper, blended with Lucozade’s love for iconic fan-favourite football shirts of the 1990s.

Based on the insight that the next generation of England football fans will be spending time enjoying football in chilly beer gardens this winter, Lucozade Sport set out to equip festive fans with the most enviable, unofficial England-ish football merchandise.

The collection will launch through a campaign created by adam&eveDDB, starring rapper Niko B (a.k.a. Tom Austin) and model Deba Hekmat. It’s shot by Kaj Jefferies and styled by Phoebe Lettice. Jefferies’ shots are set to appear in fly posters around London and in football & fashion publications.

Tom Bell, Head of Marketing at Lucozade Sport said: After an unforgettable summer for the England women’s team, the men’s team are about to take on a winter campaign like no other. It was this uniqueness, and the England fever that will follow, that inspired us to create a limited-edition jumper for fans up and down the country.

Andy McAnaney, Creative Director at adam&eveDDB, added: The Very Unofficial England-ish Football Supporter’s Jumper brings a bit of Lucozade Sport’s positive energy to the upcoming winter football tournament in a bold and memorable way, while not taking itself too seriously.

The campaign will be supported by OOH, press, paid social media support and influencer activity.

Creative credits:

Client: Lucozade

Brand: Lucozade Sport

Client:

Head of Marketing Lucozade Sport: Tom Bell

Head of Partnerships: Matt Riches

Senior Brand Marketing Manager: Holly Fergusson

Brand Manager: Tom Etherington

Assistant Brand Manager: Gareth Folwell

Assistant Brand Manager: Celine Richard

Senior Social Strategist: Edie Kelly

Social Media Manager: Phoebe Whittle

Social Media Manager: Siobhan Heaney

Lucozade Sport Design Consultant: Emma Horton

Chief Creative Officer: Richard Brim

Creative Director/s: Christian Sewell & Andy McAnaney

Content Creative Director: Camille Standen

Agency producer/s: Kendal Drake & Christopher Battye

Head of planning: Will Grundy

Planner/s: Samaneh Zamani

CEO: Tammy Einav

Managing Partner: Mike Stern

Business Director/s: Sam Perez

Account Director/s: Nick Wilkie

Account Manager/s: Jemima St Aubyn & Becky Kilner

Designer/Typographer: Scott Silvey, Oliver Watts, Roberto Celentano

Media agency: Mediacom

PR agency: The Academy

Sports Marketing Agency: CSM

Production company: A&R Creative

Producer: Joanna Dendy

Photographer: Kaj Jefferies

D.O.P: Kaj Jefferies

Editor: Kaj Jefferies

Post-Production: Cain & Abel

VFX: Hashir Khan & James Ireland

Post-Producer: Dominic Rixson

Music Supervisor: Casey Quantick @ Extreme Music