Sony Interactive Entertainment debuts The Shot Caller

Created with adam&eveNYC, ‘The Shot Caller’ gives viewers the chance to feel like they are in an electrifying, high-octane NBA game, simulating the immersive feeling of playing on the PS5 console.

The 60-second film, which breaks on December 6th and was directed by Terence Neale and produced by Park Pictures, introduces viewers to Willie Martinez. While playing on his driveway, this basketball fan imagines he’s in the last seconds of a real NBA game. Just as he starts narrating his plays, his words come to life before his eyes, transforming the world around him.

A shot clock bursts through the roof of his house, court lines crackle onto his driveway and an epic jumbotron lights up his yard. With all of that and a little help from Mavericks point guard Luka Dončič, Willie Martinez experiences NBA 2K23 like never before on PS5.

Right in the final moments, Martinez shoots and sinks the game-winning buzzer beater. Viewers are then taken from the stadium through a television into Willie Martinez in his bedroom, revealing that he has been playing NBA 2K23 on his PlayStation 5 console the whole time.

The film ends with an energetic NBA 2K23 gameplay with the message: ‘Feel the energy on PS5, Feel the contact on PS5, Feel the moment on PS5’.

The film runs across television, digital and social channels in the USA, UK, Canada, Spain, France, Germany, Australia, New Zealand, China, and South Korea as part of a global campaign.

Credits:

Client: Sony Interactive Entertainment

SVP, Head of Global Marketing: Eric Lempel

VP, Global Marketing: Isabelle Tomatis

VP, Global Partner Mktg, Analytics & Monetizations: Shelby Cox

Global Brand Marketing Director: Adam Grant

Senior Manager, Brand and Platform Marketing: Dianne Segovia

Brand Manager, Global Brand and Platform Marketing: Melanie Kwan

Group Manager, Global Partner Marketing Strategy & Planning: Josh Viloria

Team Lead, Global Partner Marketing: Alexander Terry

Partner Marketing Manager: Glenn Stotz

Senior Partnerships Brand Manager: Alexa Parker

Partner Marketing Group Manager: Melissa Fricke

Senior Manager, Global Sponsorships: James Oliver

Sr. Manager, Partner Marketing: Jose Sa

Senior Lead Creative Agency and Localization Mgmt: Renee Holt

Client: 2K Publishing

Chief Marketing Officer: Melissa Bell

VP, Head of Global Marketing: Alfie Brody

VP, Global Creative Marketing & Design Services: Sami Thessman

Senior Director, Global Marketing: Sophia Formoso

Senior Director, Global Communications: Leah Barash

Director, Global Marketing Strategy: Benji Han

Brand Managers, Global Marketing Strategy: Joshua Lander

Director, Creative Marketing Production: Kate Mazzeo

Sr. Manager, First Party Marketing: Andrew Walenga

Manager, First Party Marketing: Jenna White

Global Marketing Producer: Jon Wilson

Agency: adam&eve nyc

Chief Creative Officer: Richard Brim

Executive Creative Director: Daniel Bonder

Executive Creative Director: David Brown

Creative Director: Joel Francke

Creative Director: Frederick Nduna

Art Director: Willow Ennen

Copywriter: Gabe Santana

Chief Executive Officer: Mat Goff

Managing Director: James Rowe

Head of Production: Abbie Noon

Executive Producer: Adrienne Darnell

Senior Producer: Jonny Weiss

Account Director: Andy Chang

Account Executive: Kenan Moos

Head of Business Affairs: Matt Friday

Head of Project Management: Kimmy Harvey

Senior Project Manager: Rikki Greenspan

Production Company: Park Pictures

Director: Terence Neale

Executive Producer: Jackie Kelman-Bisbee

Executive Producer: Justin Pollock

Producer: Rozanne Roca-Grey

Head of Production: Chelsea Schwiering

Director of Photography: Todd Martin

Editorial: Cabin

Managing Partner: Maggie Meade

EP: Adam Becht

Editor: Sam Ostrove

Cutting Assistant: Talia Pasqua

Producer: Katy Lester

Finishing + Color: Blacksmith

VFX Supervisor: Iwan Zwarts

Lead Compositor: Thomas Panayiotou

CG Lead: Tuna Unalan

Executive Producer: Charlotte Arnold

Head of Production: Perry Tate

Producer: Ashley Goodwin

Production Coordinator: Joey Witten

Compositors: Jake Slutsky, Eric Concepcion, Eric Sibley, Robert Bruce, Remedy Hyun

CG Team: Justin Diamond, Shihan Barbee, Eddy Estevez, Eric Schnell, Nick Owoyemi, Jackie Liao, Cathy Phan, Kushal Das, Rik Walia, Paul Wei

Colorist: Mikey Pehanich

Color Assistant: Sam Howells

Color Producer: Adam Vevang

Sound Design & Mix: Sonic Union

Sound Designer: Rob Ballingall

Mix Engineer & Sound Designer: Owen Shearer

Producer: Gina Petrarca

Head of Production: Pat Sullivan

Music: The Hogan

Music Supervisor: Sean Hogan

Composer: Jordan Crisp