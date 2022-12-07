Sony Interactive Entertainment debuts The Shot Caller
adam&eveDDB transports fans to the centre of an NBA arena in new PlayStation 5 campaign for NBA 2K23
07 December 2022
Sony Interactive Entertainment, in collaboration with global basketball video game NBA 2K23, is transporting fans from a suburban driveway to the center of a roaring NBA arena in their latest PlayStation 5 campaign, ‘The Shot Caller’.
Created with adam&eveNYC, ‘The Shot Caller’ gives viewers the chance to feel like they are in an electrifying, high-octane NBA game, simulating the immersive feeling of playing on the PS5 console.
The 60-second film, which breaks on December 6th and was directed by Terence Neale and produced by Park Pictures, introduces viewers to Willie Martinez. While playing on his driveway, this basketball fan imagines he’s in the last seconds of a real NBA game. Just as he starts narrating his plays, his words come to life before his eyes, transforming the world around him.
A shot clock bursts through the roof of his house, court lines crackle onto his driveway and an epic jumbotron lights up his yard. With all of that and a little help from Mavericks point guard Luka Dončič, Willie Martinez experiences NBA 2K23 like never before on PS5.
Right in the final moments, Martinez shoots and sinks the game-winning buzzer beater. Viewers are then taken from the stadium through a television into Willie Martinez in his bedroom, revealing that he has been playing NBA 2K23 on his PlayStation 5 console the whole time.
The film ends with an energetic NBA 2K23 gameplay with the message: ‘Feel the energy on PS5, Feel the contact on PS5, Feel the moment on PS5’.
The film runs across television, digital and social channels in the USA, UK, Canada, Spain, France, Germany, Australia, New Zealand, China, and South Korea as part of a global campaign.
