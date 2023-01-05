Quorn targets chicken lovers in campaign from Adam&EveDDB

Gill Riley, Marketing Director at Quorn Foods UK said: “Quorn is on a mission to encourage more people to eat meat free more often as a way to protect the health of the planet and its people. Connecting with flexitarians is so important to that mission.

“One of the biggest barriers to trying meat free products can be taste perceptions. We’re hitting that head on with this campaign. Our range of products match up to chicken on taste and texture – we invest heavily in sensory, scientific and consumer research to ensure it.

“This new ad campaign will show Britain’s biggest chicken lovers that our products taste just as good as, if not better, than the meat equivalent, and are perfect for any occasion but especially that post-night out feast. We want meat lovers to give Quorn a try, as we know the reaction will be ‘I can’t believe it’s not chicken?!’.”

The creative highlights three of Quorn’s top performing products, Quorn Crispy Nuggets, Quorn’s No.1 selling chicken product*, Quorn Crunchy Fillet Burger and Quorn BBQ Sticky Wings from the brand’s Takeaway range. The Takeaway range launched into freezers a year ago to cater for those shoppers crying out for vegan takeaway options at home and has been a huge sales driver for the category, already worth £3m*.

“With January being the highest penetration month for meat free, it’s a really crucial moment for us to engage shoppers. Frozen breaded centre plate is a key penetration driver, making this the perfect time to showcase our top performing products and get Quorn on more plates more regularly,” adds Gill.

Creative by adam&eveDDB, Media is handled by MediaBrands, Consumer PR by Taylor Herring, Trade PR by MTJ PR, Digital by Anything and Social Media by Ponderosa.

