Quorn targets chicken lovers in campaign from Adam&EveDDB
The campaign is designed to show that Quorn products taste just as good as chicken
05 January 2023
The "So Tasty" campaign launched on 1st January and is set to reach millions of consumers across multiple platforms including TV, BVOD, AVOD, OLV, digital, social and PR. The activity will be supported by a mass sampling campaign to get Quorn’s great tasting chicken products into consumers hands.
It follows the successful ‘So Tasty, Why Choose The Alternative?’ Deli campaign in September 2022, winner of The Grocer’s Top Campaign for Deli in 2022.
The new creative from adam&eveDDB for Quorn takes a cheeky and relatable approach to the infamous end of the night takeaway, where partygoers typically swarm for a box of nuggets or a tasty chicken burger. The advert reveals at the end that no chicken was eaten at all, proving that Quorn is so tasty you don’t need to choose the alternative.
Gill Riley, Marketing Director at Quorn Foods UK said: “Quorn is on a mission to encourage more people to eat meat free more often as a way to protect the health of the planet and its people. Connecting with flexitarians is so important to that mission.
“One of the biggest barriers to trying meat free products can be taste perceptions. We’re hitting that head on with this campaign. Our range of products match up to chicken on taste and texture – we invest heavily in sensory, scientific and consumer research to ensure it.
“This new ad campaign will show Britain’s biggest chicken lovers that our products taste just as good as, if not better, than the meat equivalent, and are perfect for any occasion but especially that post-night out feast. We want meat lovers to give Quorn a try, as we know the reaction will be ‘I can’t believe it’s not chicken?!’.”
The creative highlights three of Quorn’s top performing products, Quorn Crispy Nuggets, Quorn’s No.1 selling chicken product*, Quorn Crunchy Fillet Burger and Quorn BBQ Sticky Wings from the brand’s Takeaway range. The Takeaway range launched into freezers a year ago to cater for those shoppers crying out for vegan takeaway options at home and has been a huge sales driver for the category, already worth £3m*.
“With January being the highest penetration month for meat free, it’s a really crucial moment for us to engage shoppers. Frozen breaded centre plate is a key penetration driver, making this the perfect time to showcase our top performing products and get Quorn on more plates more regularly,” adds Gill.
Creative by adam&eveDDB, Media is handled by MediaBrands, Consumer PR by Taylor Herring, Trade PR by MTJ PR, Digital by Anything and Social Media by Ponderosa.
