Marmite calls on pregnant women to find out if babies love or hate it in the womb

The “Baby Scan” campaign was created by adam&eveDDB and uses a healthy dose of humour to illustrate that the brand is aware of how divisive its flavour is.

It follows a recent scientific study which revealed that babies could respond to different flavours while still in the womb. Researchers gave pregnant women different vegetables and found that their foetuses responded with varying facial expressions, suggesting that they can experience taste through the amniotic fluid in the womb.

The TV spot, directed by James Rouse, will premiere tonight at 8:15pm on ITV2 during Bobs Burgers. The documentary style ad is set in a hospital’s ultrasound department and follows a number of couples who have come for a scan and are eager to find out some vital information about their baby - whether it’s a Marmite lover or hater.

Shannon Lennon-Smith, Marketing Manager at Marmite, said: “We’re obsessed with understanding the reasons why people love or hate our famous spread. While this study could reveal whether you’re born a lover or a hater, other studies support that taste buds change with age. So, while you might be born a hater, there’s still hope you could become a lover!”

Ant Nelson, Executive Creative Director at adam&eveDDB, said: “Whether it’s gender, eye colour or personality, all expectant parents wonder what traits their children will have before they’re born. ‘Baby Scan’ taps into this truth and answers the most pressing question of all…is my child a Marmite lover or a hater?”

The TV spot is accompanied by activity across OOH, press and social, encouraging the public to sign up to the study and have a scan with one of the UK’s leading ultrasound clinics, Window to the Womb, that could reveal whether they are expecting a Marmite lover or hater.

The media was handled by Mindshare and PR by W Communications.