Marmite calls on pregnant women to find out if babies love or hate it in the womb
The campaign has been created by adam&eveDDB
20 April 2023
Marmite is launching a tongue-in-cheek campaign featuring parents-to-be who are looking to find out whether their babies are lovers or haters of the dark brown, yeast extract spread.
The “Baby Scan” campaign was created by adam&eveDDB and uses a healthy dose of humour to illustrate that the brand is aware of how divisive its flavour is.
It follows a recent scientific study which revealed that babies could respond to different flavours while still in the womb. Researchers gave pregnant women different vegetables and found that their foetuses responded with varying facial expressions, suggesting that they can experience taste through the amniotic fluid in the womb.
The TV spot, directed by James Rouse, will premiere tonight at 8:15pm on ITV2 during Bobs Burgers. The documentary style ad is set in a hospital’s ultrasound department and follows a number of couples who have come for a scan and are eager to find out some vital information about their baby - whether it’s a Marmite lover or hater.
Shannon Lennon-Smith, Marketing Manager at Marmite, said: “We’re obsessed with understanding the reasons why people love or hate our famous spread. While this study could reveal whether you’re born a lover or a hater, other studies support that taste buds change with age. So, while you might be born a hater, there’s still hope you could become a lover!”
Ant Nelson, Executive Creative Director at adam&eveDDB, said: “Whether it’s gender, eye colour or personality, all expectant parents wonder what traits their children will have before they’re born. ‘Baby Scan’ taps into this truth and answers the most pressing question of all…is my child a Marmite lover or a hater?”
The TV spot is accompanied by activity across OOH, press and social, encouraging the public to sign up to the study and have a scan with one of the UK’s leading ultrasound clinics, Window to the Womb, that could reveal whether they are expecting a Marmite lover or hater.
The media was handled by Mindshare and PR by W Communications.
CREDITS
CLIENT: MARMITE
Georgina Bradford, Marketing Director
Shannon Lennon-Smith, Marketing Manager
Annabelle Terry, Brand Manager
CREATIVE AGENCY: adam&eveDDB
Chief Creative Officer: Richard Brim
Creative Directors: Ant Nelson & Mike Sutherland
Copywriter: Frances Leach
Art Director: Christopher Bowsher
Joint Head of Integrated Production: Nikki Cramphorn
Senior Planner: Liora Ingram
Junior Planner: Lucy Wilson
CEO: Tammy Einav
Managing Partner: Tom White
Account Director: Max Sullivan
Account Manager: Lydia Barber
Project Managers: Ian Hughes, Amy Waldman, Linda-Aileen Macfarlane
MEDIA AGENCY: Mindshare
Business Director: Tess Domenet
Account Manager: Anna Mason
PR AGENCY: W Communications
Campaigns Director - Grace Jackson
Associate Director - Jess O’Donohoe
Account Director: Paige Hartley
Account Manager: Ella Bull
FILM CREDITS
PRODUCTION COMPANY & CITY: Biscuit Filmworks UK
DIRECTOR: James Rouse
PRODUCER: Benji Howell
MD & EP: Rupert Reynolds-MacLean
HEAD OF PRODUCTION: Polly Du Plessis
PRODUCTION MANAGER: Tim Steele
DIRECTOR OF PHOTOGRAPHY: Alex Melman
CASTING DIRECTOR: Thom Hammond
PRODUCTION DESIGNER: Niamh Coulter
WARDROBE STYLIST: Selina Wong
HAIR AND MAKEUP ARTIST: Michele Baylis
EDITING COMPANY: Work Editorial
EDITOR: Neil Smith
POST PRODUCTION: Absolute Post
EP: Chris Batten / Sally Heath
Producer Maddie Godsill
Colourist: Matt Turner
Look Dev/ R&D - Gustavo Ribeiro
VFX Supervisor and Flame Lead - Ben Robards
Flame & Nuke Lead - Chris Tobin
Nuke - Harvey David
Nuke - Tommy Coulter-Lister
Flame - Rich Greenwood and James Corden
CG - Keith Rogers, Rebekah King-Britton, Patrick Keogh, Ollie Grant, Megan McLean
AUDIO POST PRODUCTION: Jon Clarke at Factory
Audio Producer: Deborah Whitfield
Print, DOOH & Static Social:
Design Studio: King Henry Studios
Founder/Partner: Carolyn Henry
Design Director: Scott Silvey
Lead Retoucher: Charlie Townsend
Studio Project Manager: Dan Sandalls
Artworker: Dave Callow
Integrated Producer: Jaki Jo Hannan
Merchandise PR Photography:
Photographers Agent: Boutique Artists
Photographer: Charlie Surbey
Integrated Producer: Jaki Jo Hannan
Merchandise:
Design Studio: King Henry Studios
Design Director: Scott Silvey
Senior Integrated Producer, C&A: Gareth Evans
Studio Support, C&A: Gary Halfacre
PA/Team Assistant: Phoebe Jebb