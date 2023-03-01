Lloyds Bank highlights how strong mental health contributes to business success
The ‘Stronger Mind, Stronger Business’ created by adam&eveDDB challenges the narrative that mental health must be sacrificed for success
01 March 2023
Lloyds Bank has revealed an integrated campaign for the launch of its new service that offers over 1000 UK small business owners a series of free therapeutic coaching sessions, in partnership with Mental Health UK (MHUK).
The ‘Stronger Mind, Stronger Business’ campaign, created by adam&eveDDB, Zenith and The Ninety-Niners aims to highlight how a strong mindset can contribute to business success, whilst challenging the narrative that mental health must be sacrificed for success.
The work features real small business owners who have benefited from the free therapeutic coaching sessions to maintain their mental resilience and build successful businesses, showing how Lloyds Bank is by the side of British businesses in tough economic times, not just from a financial perspective but a wellness one too.
The campaign includes a partnership with Global, brokered by Zenith, where well-known radio hosts including Anna Whitehouse on Heart and Natasha Devon on LBC plus talent across Radio X and Classic will speak to small business owners, who have benefited from the therapeutic coaching sessions from Lloyds Bank and MHUK, about the importance of looking after your mental health and how this can lead to outstanding business results. The campaign also includes podcast sponsorship across popular shows including The News Agents, Full Disclosure with James O’Brien and The Week Unwrapped, and the creation of bespoke micro-shows that feature a Mental Health UK therapeutic coach alongside a small business owner who has used the service.
Lloyds mental health adam&eveDDB
The campaign was inspired by research showing that 80 per cent of small business owners have experienced poor mental health, and almost a quarter don’t know that help is available.
Lloyds Bank is determined to make it easier for businesses to access this crucial support.
The free therapeutic coaching sessions are open to both Lloyds Bank customers and non-customers and can be booked via a dedicated online hub developed by The Ninety-Niners in conjunction with MHUK. The hub also houses additional resources, case studies and articles to support business leaders with their mental health.
Dan Stewart, Head of B2B Marketing, Lloyds Banking Group said: “Mental resilience has never been more important for small business owners against today’s challenging economic backdrop. ‘Stronger Minds, Stronger Business’ aims to champion the benefits of good mental health whilst widening access to support for customers.”
Ben Tollett, Executive Creative Director at adam&eveDDB, added: “Running a business in today’s climate is tough, which is why its so great to focus on the positive experiences of real business owners who’ve benefitted from free mental health sessions thanks to Lloyds Bank and Mental Health UK.”
Natalie Cummins, CEO at Zenith UK, said: “Bringing advocates of the therapeutic coaching sessions onto the airwaves is really powerful and will help business owners facing the same challenges everywhere.”
Ant Hopper, Founder at The Ninety-Niners, said “Although there’s much more awareness and action around mental health in general now, there’s been little to support small business owners, who often feel alone. That’s why this campaign, the therapeutic sessions and all the resources we’ve created are so important. Hopefully they’ll see they’re not alone, and Lloyds Bank is by their side with real and practical help.”
The campaign breaks on 26 February and runs for one month across press, radio and podcast sponsorship.