Lloyds Bank highlights how strong mental health contributes to business success

Lloyds Bank has revealed an integrated campaign for the launch of its new service that offers over 1000 UK small business owners a series of free therapeutic coaching sessions, in partnership with Mental Health UK (MHUK).

The ‘Stronger Mind, Stronger Business’ campaign, created by adam&eveDDB, Zenith and The Ninety-Niners aims to highlight how a strong mindset can contribute to business success, whilst challenging the narrative that mental health must be sacrificed for success.

The work features real small business owners who have benefited from the free therapeutic coaching sessions to maintain their mental resilience and build successful businesses, showing how Lloyds Bank is by the side of British businesses in tough economic times, not just from a financial perspective but a wellness one too.

The campaign includes a partnership with Global, brokered by Zenith, where well-known radio hosts including Anna Whitehouse on Heart and Natasha Devon on LBC plus talent across Radio X and Classic will speak to small business owners, who have benefited from the therapeutic coaching sessions from Lloyds Bank and MHUK, about the importance of looking after your mental health and how this can lead to outstanding business results. The campaign also includes podcast sponsorship across popular shows including The News Agents, Full Disclosure with James O’Brien and The Week Unwrapped, and the creation of bespoke micro-shows that feature a Mental Health UK therapeutic coach alongside a small business owner who has used the service.