Lloyds Bank Encourages Young People to take control of their Finances

Lloyds Bank is launching a new campaign to raise awareness of Smart Start, their spending and savings account for 11-15-year-olds.

Created by adam&eveDDB and directed by Henry-Alex Rubin through Smuggler, the integrated campaign highlights the emotional benefit of young people gaining financial confidence, supported by the rational benefits provided by the Smart Start account. The ad forms part of a refreshed strategy for Lloyds Bank. It is the first time the bank has highlighted one of its products alongside their famous horses on TV since they relaunched the black horse in 2015.

At the heart of the campaign is a 60” TV advert, “Bike”, that follows a girl from ages 11 to 15 as she masters the art of riding a bike and growing in confidence over time, supported every step of the way by the Lloyd’s Bank horse. The advert is set to an epic and uplifting soundtrack of Alicia Keys’ ‘Girl on Fire’.