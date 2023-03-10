Lloyds Bank Encourages Young People to take control of their Finances
Created by adam&eveDDB, the integrated campaign highlights emotional benefits of gaining financial confidence to 11-15 year olds
10 March 2023
Lloyds Bank is launching a new campaign to raise awareness of Smart Start, their spending and savings account for 11-15-year-olds.
Created by adam&eveDDB and directed by Henry-Alex Rubin through Smuggler, the integrated campaign highlights the emotional benefit of young people gaining financial confidence, supported by the rational benefits provided by the Smart Start account. The ad forms part of a refreshed strategy for Lloyds Bank. It is the first time the bank has highlighted one of its products alongside their famous horses on TV since they relaunched the black horse in 2015.
At the heart of the campaign is a 60” TV advert, “Bike”, that follows a girl from ages 11 to 15 as she masters the art of riding a bike and growing in confidence over time, supported every step of the way by the Lloyd’s Bank horse. The advert is set to an epic and uplifting soundtrack of Alicia Keys’ ‘Girl on Fire’.
Richard Warren, marketing director at Lloyds Banking Group, says: “This is the 7th ad in an 8 year campaign featuring our distinctive, iconic branded asset, the black horse. Textbook Sharp and Ritson”
Ben Tollett, group ECD at adam&eveDDB, says: “In the latest chapter of the ‘By Your Side’ campaign, we see the iconic black horse supporting a young person as she develops new skills and grows in confidence. The action is set to music that brings to life the effort and determination of the protagonist, with a track from one of the world’s greatest singer-songwriters.”
Natalie Cummins, CEO at Zenith, says: “We are massively excited about the launch of this new campaign for Lloyds Bank. It represents an exciting change in our approach and we feel represents the culmination of a great first year working alongside Lloyds Bank and adam&eveDDB and can’t wait to see it live.”
The campaign will run across TV, cinema, OOH, digital OOH, radio, social media, digital, digital audio and VOD starting from the March 11.