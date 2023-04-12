Sci-fi, Sax, and Rolling the Dice: How Paula Hochberg Gets Creative

Instrument: The saxophone

Playing any instrument is a great way to get the creative juices flowing, but the saxophone has a special place in my heart. Although I’m still very much an amateur, I discovered the magic of playing the sax ten years ago, as an escape after a family loss. When I listen to music from legends like Vi Redd, it can make me smile or cry; sometimes it is melancholically dreamy, the next minute it can be something almost humorous.

I still wouldn’t dare play in public, but it’s a great way of tuning out of the world – to the detriment of my neighbours.