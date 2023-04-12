Sci-fi, Sax, and Rolling the Dice: How Paula Hochberg Gets Creative
Formerly at TikTok, the adam&eveDDB creative director reveals the things that keep her inspired
Reading genre: Women in science fiction
I’ve loved fantasy and sci-fi literature since I was a kid, but it wasn’t until recently that I discovered the amazing women writers thriving in this genre - it was incredibly inspiring! I can’t get enough of writers like Ursula K. Le Guin, or Octavia E. Butler. There’s a whole world out there besides Philip K. Dick and I encourage everyone to explore it.
Instrument: The saxophone
Playing any instrument is a great way to get the creative juices flowing, but the saxophone has a special place in my heart. Although I’m still very much an amateur, I discovered the magic of playing the sax ten years ago, as an escape after a family loss. When I listen to music from legends like Vi Redd, it can make me smile or cry; sometimes it is melancholically dreamy, the next minute it can be something almost humorous.
I still wouldn’t dare play in public, but it’s a great way of tuning out of the world – to the detriment of my neighbours.
Preferred activity: Board games
Seriously, I’m obsessed with board games. I love videogames too, but there’s something about a board game that is just a little more engaging. It's right there, on the table, entirely within reach. There’s no screen between you and the story, you can touch it with your actual hands. I'm not super competitive, I just love playing! I like rolling the dice and seeing what happens. Solving problems, improvising, thinking strategically, playing different characters – if this isn’t creativity in a nutshell, I don’t know what is.