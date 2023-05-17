McCann's Regan Warner on exercise, expletives and emotional support powering her creativity

This brand was created by a creative and a strategist, Brian (Buirge) and Jason (Bacher), trying to make basic design principles impossible to forget. They have expanded well beyond design principles, the advice is universally relevant but especially for the creative industry - 'Show some fucking passion, It takes fucking talent tenacity, Learn to take some fucking criticism.'

Oh did I forget to mention? They use the word fucking in EVERYTHING. Each pearl of wisdom is followed up with an in-depth explanation and if you so desire, is available as art. They have become the voice in my head that I can’t and don’t want to ignore.