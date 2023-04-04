McCann_My CreativeLiife.jpeg

my creative life

New York's chaos, McCann's in-house culture and cruising in nature: these enthuse Ruth Boulter

The McCann creative director shares how she nourishes her creativity

By Ruth Boulter

04 April 2023

Environment: The idea engine at McCann

A non-stop rabble of hungry, thirsty creatives proactively pushing forward exciting, brief-bending work that gets noticed not just in the ad bubble but for real - in the world! It’s both exhausting and exhilarating to be around.

City: New York

My 2.5 years spent at McCann NY totally changed the game for me. Every day was beyond inspiring - I was definitely moved by the constant thrill of the place, but mostly by all the people I fell into friendships with - super welcoming, super colourful, super cool, super enterprising, super smart, super weird and wonderful.

Nature: The Trees, The Mountains, The Wild

Ok - co-opting the brilliant Michaela Coel here but, going into the wild, stomping through muddy fields, dramatic mountains, damp forests and generally getting blown about a bit. It’s more than inspiration, it’s something different, like a hunger to get away from the city and slow down, think less, breathe more.

Share

LinkedIn iconx

Now read

AMVBBDO_Nick and nadja.png
My Creative Life_NCA Charlotte Loreily.png
chrischapman_creativelife.jpg
3945419981_fb659496f7_b.jpeg
Screenshot 2022-09-05 at 18.55.09.png
rem.png
Money money Landscape for Creative Salon.jpg
Freddie Mercury.jpeg
LeoBurnett_MarkElwood_MyCreativeLife.jpeg
Steve Aldridge (1).jpeg
Screen-Shot-2017-01-11-at-16.59.58-1024x684.jpeg

Your Privacy

We use cookies to give you the best online experience. Please let us know if you agree to all of these cookies.