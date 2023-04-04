my creative life
New York's chaos, McCann's in-house culture and cruising in nature: these enthuse Ruth Boulter
The McCann creative director shares how she nourishes her creativity
04 April 2023
Environment: The idea engine at McCann
A non-stop rabble of hungry, thirsty creatives proactively pushing forward exciting, brief-bending work that gets noticed not just in the ad bubble but for real - in the world! It’s both exhausting and exhilarating to be around.
City: New York
My 2.5 years spent at McCann NY totally changed the game for me. Every day was beyond inspiring - I was definitely moved by the constant thrill of the place, but mostly by all the people I fell into friendships with - super welcoming, super colourful, super cool, super enterprising, super smart, super weird and wonderful.
Nature: The Trees, The Mountains, The Wild
Ok - co-opting the brilliant Michaela Coel here but, going into the wild, stomping through muddy fields, dramatic mountains, damp forests and generally getting blown about a bit. It’s more than inspiration, it’s something different, like a hunger to get away from the city and slow down, think less, breathe more.