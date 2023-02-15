The ICA, Design Podcasts and His Daughter: adam&eveDDB's Chris Chapman Shares His Creative Life

Person: My daughter

I know I’m not the first parent to insist their six year old is a “creative inspiration” and an “artistic genius who will one day be not only feted by the art world elite but a household name, known and loved by all, even their Dad is now famous”.

In fact you’ve probably already stopped reading so this can just be me talking to her: Sades, you have a joyful capacity to totally immerse yourself in an imaginative world (maybe because you don’t waste time worrying about how everything connects to a career). But you wear it lightly, playfully adapting your approach in response to stakeholder feedback or production pitfalls (like me insisting my shoelaces need to go back in my shoes). But seriously you have to start cleaning up after yourself.