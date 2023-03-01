Peter Blake, Helmut Krone and ads on the tube: Mark Elwood's creative loves

Artist: Peter Blake

I love the way he’s commercialised his art without ever not being totally cool. Painting, Collage, Printmaking, Album Covers, Whiskey bottles, even Deck Chairs, constantly roaming beyond the confines of the fine art genre. Truly populist creativity.

Studio Tackboard No.1/No.2 is a great example of a Pop Artist putting his creative influences out there for all to enjoy, his Pinterest boards if you like. I had the pleasure of working with him, his studio was so full of ephemera, a true Aladdin’s cave reflecting his creative mind. An inspiration to all of us for collecting and keeping anything that catches our eye for future reference.