McDonald’s and Leo Burnett empower the nation to own their ‘McSpicy face'

The film, produced through Somesuch, has the catchy soundtrack ‘Coming In Hot’ by Andy Mineo and Lecrae

By Creative Salon

16 February 2023

‘Own Your McSpicy Face’ is a joyous campaign that centres on the creative insight that everyone has that face they pull when they eat something spicy. Whether you style it out, or go big with your facial expressions, McDonald’s are calling on the UK to put our insecurities to one side and wear their ‘spicy’ faces with pride.

The 30-second film shows people boldly owning their McSpicy faces in public locations, celebrating the fact that McSpicy is back. The spot opens with a woman sat at a bus stop, tucking into her McSpicy, styling out the heat, to a young woman expressively trying to cool her mouth down after taking a bite. We also see a man sat in a car outside a McDonald’s, dancing and pouting through the spiciness as people in the car park stare in confusion. Later, we see a drummer in a recording studio take a bite of a McSpicy, hitting the hi-hat on his drum kit to cope with the spice. The film ends by showing the McSpicy in its glory. “Own your McSpicy face” the familiar voiceover says, “the McSpicy is here to stay.”

 The film was produced through Somesuch, and the soundtrack used is ‘Coming In Hot’ by Andy Mineo and Lecrae. The film will be shown across TV, VOD, and cinema for six weeks.

The campaign is supported by online activation, through social and digital. The social element of the campaign aims to continue to reach Gen Z McDonald’s fans, calling on the nation to own their McSpicy face by showing snippets of each of the characters within the film.

In addition to TV and social, radio spots act as a rallying cry to the nation, encouraging the UK to celebrate and flaunt their McSpicy faces. The work is also supported by display, press and OOH.

Thomas O’Neill, Head of Marketing, Food & Beverages at McDonald’s UK & Ireland said: “The McSpicy is back and it’s here to stay! This fun, humorous campaign builds on the brilliant insight that everyone pulls a face when they eat something spicy – why not celebrate that, and call on the nation to own their ‘McSpicy faces’.

Andrew Long and James Millers, Creative Directors at Leo Burnett UK, said: “Everyone knows when you eat a McSpicy you can’t help pull McSpicy face. So to mark the permanent launch of this fan favourite, we wanted to invite the nation to own their McSpicy faces with a fun, populist campaign that we hope will resonate with Gen Z chicken lovers.”

CREDITS:

 

CAMPAIGN TITLE: Own Your McSpicy Face

CLIENT: McDonald’s UK

ADVERTISING AGENCY:  Leo Burnett UK

CCO: Chaka Sobhani

EXECUTIVE CREATIVE DIRECTOR: Mark Elwood

CREATIVE DIRECTOR: James Millers & Andrew Long

CREATIVE: Alice Pearce

CREATIVE DIRECTOR OF DESIGN: Dave Allen

MOTION DESIGNER: Carola Martos Zumbo

JUNIOR DESIGNER: Georgia Glen

HEAD OF PLANNING: Tom Sussman

SENIOR STRATEGIST: Benjamin Obadia

BUSINESS DIRECTOR: Ana Saffer

ACCOUNT DIRECTOR: Georgina O’Neill

SENIOR ACCOUNT MANAGER: Nicola Kuan

TV PRODUCER: Hector Murray

PROJECT MANAGER: Siobhan Mulcahy

MEDIA BUYING AGENCY: OMD

MEDIA PLANNER:  Lewis Michael

PRODUCTION COMPANY: Somesuch

PRODUCER: Elly Camisa

MANAGING DIRECTOR / EXECUTIVE PRODUCER: Chris Watling

EDITOR: Matt Newman @ Trim Editing

COLOURIST: Vlad Barin @ CHEAT

POST-PRODUCTION COMPANY: Black Kite

SOUND ENGINEER: Jake Ashwell @ 750mph

PHOTOGRAPHER: Scott Grummett

 McDonald’s Brand Team:

Chief Marketing Officer, S.V.P: Michelle Graham-Clare

Head of Consumer Communications & Partnerships: Louise Page

Director of Marketing: Steve Howells

Marketing Manager: Jo Conlon

Senior Brand Manager: Alexandra Martin

Campaign Assistant: Daniel Kaye

MEDIA AGENCY: OMD 

PR AGENCY:  RED

POP: Linney

