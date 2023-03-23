How the 9th Art provides Laurent Simon with more than just free travel through space and time

Many things have contributed to forming and informing my creative taste.

One of them is the 9th Art, more commonly known as the world of graphic novels, mangas, and comics.

It started at a young age; one of my next-door neighbours was a comic artist. I can still smell the black ink, and I vividly remember being transfixed by the thousands of books on the shelves.

Beyond free travel through space and time, reading graphic novels has taught me three neat tricks.