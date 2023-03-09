Mark Whelan shares the places he frequents for a dose of inspiration

My Inspiration comes from people not introspection. The best place to gather inspirational people is a salon. A Creative Salon if you will. Here are mine:

Eatery: The Bluebelles Café Portobello Salon

A small, unprepossessing exterior, the glass occasionally shattered by an illogical brick, belies what lies within. A warm, comforting interior, nfused with the beckoning scent of vegan sausage. It is here you will find me of a Friday AM, table two, the one with the fruit flies. Inspirational guests are invited on strict rotation, emanating from the fields of art, music, television, clay therapy and a fella who once lent my daughter a magic marker and turned out to own a skate label. I listen, I glean, I nick, I reform, I repurpose. On rare occasion, an original thought is born and from here, in cupped hands I carry the precious creature to…