David Wigglesworth reveals his love of punk TV, pre-emo attitude and painter John Martin

Painter: John Martin

My mum is an artist, and when I was growing up she was a single mum working two jobs while going through art school. This meant I was surrounded by a lot of fine art, mostly against my behest.

As a kid, it never caught my attention regardless of how much my mum pushed it onto me. But the first time it grabbed me and forced me to pay attention was when she showed me English Romantic painter, John Martin. To that point, my ignorant brain judged all fine art as old and wanky - but he changed that instantly. The scale of his epic, apocalyptic work made you feel like a tiny speck in the universe. It was equally terrifying and beautiful.