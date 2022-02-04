Pringles in first relaunch in over 25 years

The humorous ad explains the world began with a big pop and that people grew opposable thumbs to open cans, have tongues perfectly shaped to hold saddle-shaped chips and grew taste buds to taste iconic Pringles flavours.

"Mind Popping" is the first time the brand’s positioning has been refreshed since the launch of Pop, Play, Eat and the iconic "Once You Pop, You Can’t Stop".

The concept was inspired by the brand’s heritage. From the outset, Pringles intended to create a snack that would blow people’s minds – from its unique shape, to how every crisp stacks flawlessly in a can. The campaign is intended to showcase how Pringles is the perfect snacking experience to bring fun to the everyday.

Stephen Duggan, Pringles activation brand lead, said: ‘’We’re really excited about the launch of Mind Popping and see this as a step change not only for the brand, but for the category. As well as helping us innovate across product, marketing and retail - more importantly, Mind Popping will inspire playful curiosity in our consumers, in a way that only Pringles can.’’

Christopher Lapham and Aaron McGurk, global group creative directors at Grey, added: “When we researched Pringles we started to discover stories and facts that blew our minds. The fact that a famous sci-fi author invented their baking machine, that the universe is shaped like a Pringles chip and that the chip perfectly fits the tongue, all led us to the thought of ‘Mind Popping’ and how, what looks like a simple potato chip, is in fact so much more.”

