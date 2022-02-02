Superdrug Launches 'Itty Titty' Ad To Encourage 18-35 Year Olds To Check Their Breasts

Grey London and Superdrug have launched a new Itty Titty campaign to encourage 18-35 year olds to check their breasts.

Ex Love Islander, Sharon Gaffka is supporting the campaign, which is encouraging people to get into the habit of regularly checking their chests for abnormalities.

With nearly two thirds (64 per cent) of women aged 18-35 years old not checking their chests regularly every month and with 1 in 7 women affected by breast cancer in their lifetime, Superdrug is launching a new unique ‘Itty Titty’ campaign to encourage people to take control of their health. Its intention is to increase the level of awareness and conversation about breast checking and encourage people to regularly check themselves.

The Itty Titty campaign sees people receive a free Itty Titty sticky leaflet when they order their contraceptive pills from Superdrug Online Doctor or pick up their contraceptive pills from four of Superdrug’s pharmacy stores - London The Strand, Battersea, Islington and Manchester-Piccadilly. The leaflet includes 12 pairs of Itty Titty stickers and encourages people to place a pair on each of their pill blister packs as a visual reminder to check their breasts for abnormalities which will help them stay aware of any changes to their chest.

This campaign taps into the behavioural science of habit stacking which encourages people to add a new behaviour to their daily schedule by stacking it on top of an existing habit. The Itty Titty initiative encourages people who use the contraceptive pill to also incorporate breast checking into their regular routine. Superdrug’s new campaign focuses on the importance of checking your chest a couple of days each month, to ensure any changes can be noticed as soon as possible.

Superdrug understands how vital it is to encourage people to check their chests, and for the last three years have partnered with CoppaFeel! to raise awareness and education of its importance. Using Superdrug’s trained nurses, Superdrug offers a no touch consultation on how to carry out a breast examination and encourages people on how to check their boobs or pecs.

Sharon Gaffka, Superdrug’s Itty Titty campaign ambassador comments, “I am super excited to be a part of Superdrug’s Itty Titty campaign. Checking your chest is super important and is something I'm particularly passionate about. However, I know all too well that in today's busy world, it can sometimes get overlooked. Superdrug’s Itty Titty campaign is such a fun and simple way to remind yourself to take the time to check your chest and stay on top of your health.”

Grey creatives, Flora German and Shivani Patel added: “As young women, we’ve been the target of many fantastic campaigns teaching us the significance of checking and how to do it. But one big problem we found in ourselves and our friends was that we usually forgot to do it! It wasn’t in our routine and often laced with a drop of fear and guilt for not checking often enough. We’re really pleased to present an inclusive passion project we've had for over two years that makes remembering to check your chest easier, fun and at a good time for your goodies.”

The campaign will be supported with Sticker Leaflets and social media, as well as taking over four Superdrug stores and investing in outdoor media with eye-catching ‘boob’ advertising to raise awareness. It will run until the end of February.