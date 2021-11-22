Vodafone Ireland spreads the love this Christmas in touching campaign

The idea is inspired by the fact that migration from rural to urban areas in search of advancement and opportunity is now commonplace in modern Ireland. The creative also seeks inspiration from the traditional pilgrimage home for Christmas to see family and friends.

The spot is designed to showcase a realistic Irish experience: a local farmer was on set to advise on key scenes, the custom dog whistle was made by a local jeweller and the Wren Boys – an Irish tradition where people dress in straw masks and suits on December 26th – was overseen by the local Wren society.

Niall Reynolds, Vodafone Ireland marketing manager, said: “This year’s Vodafone Ireland Christmas ad captures the growing feeling and reality that rural Ireland has begun a period of regeneration. With remote working a reality off the back of the necessities of the pandemic period and the quickening pace of Vodafone Ireland’s mobile and fibre broadband infrastructure expansion, more and more people are moving closer to loved ones and closer to where they want to call home.”

Pedro Rosa and Roberto Kilciauskas, group creative directors from Grey London, added: “As expats, we’re sure that this story has universal appeal and will speak to the hearts of anyone that lives abroad or who has the opportunity to only visit their hometowns once a year, for just a few days before having to say goodbye again. That bittersweet feeling is always the beginning of a thought that every now and then can pop in one’s mind: 'what if I stayed this time? What if I didn't go back after Christmas?’”.

The TV commercial breaks on 22nd November 2021 and is supplemented by VOD, online content, social and OOH.

