Piecing ideas together, playing computer games and pioneering cults: Decoding David Wigglesworth

CS: How would you describe your approach to problem solving?

DW: As a creative, you're constantly trying to find something to fight against to make the work interesting. I’ve had projects where we’ve pushed against the client, which made the process so painful. It’s our quest to create something different and standout, but when the goalposts are so far removed, it will never be a good piece of work if it’s going to be pulled into the boring middle place. So we changed tack and decided to approach jobs from the client’s perspective and start campaigns from their requirements – allowing us to interpret and over-deliver their needs.

OA: What excites you most about working in the advertising today?

DW: Honestly, I don’t think much has changed since I was a kid. I was born in the 80s but I was mainly a 90s kid, spending time in front of the TV watching Ren and Stimpy, Fresh Prince, Simpsons, Malcolm in the Middle etc. I’d get back from school, turn the TV on, eat some crisps and be there until I was forced to go to bed. There were so many great shows for kids that your life revolved around the programming. Advertising was just a part of watching all these great shows. I was subconsciously seeing ads without realising; and if an ad ever caught my attention for being stupid, silly or interesting, I’d remember it and tell my mates about it. It was something to talk about; it probably captured my short attention span. Not much has changed since then; what drives me creatively still is creating something I want to tell my mates about. That's the subconscious goal.

CS: What do you think the industry can do to raise its creative standards?

DW: The longer I’ve been in the industry, the more I'm noticing how seriously it takes itself. At its core, we’re always trying to be disrupters and steal attention that isn't ours to steal. Somewhere in the quest to identify whether purpose-driven work or life-changing work succeeds, we’ve forgotten to enjoy the creative process. Obviously good causes happen in the industry, but day-to-day, we’re taking things too seriously. When I was looking at advertising as a kid, the serious stuff wasn’t what was memorable. Repositioning creativity and joy to sit at our centre helps keep creative sparks alive and excited.

CS: So what would you say are the biggest challenges you face as a creative leader?

DW: Probably taking ourselves too seriously again. Sometimes stress or pressure of working with big clients, having big deadlines and budgets can set in that sense of seriousness and it becomes quite hard to have fun. Obviously, I've got a personal penchant for silly, stupid and surprising work that lightens up your day. Everyone loves to do stuff that feels fun, entertaining, weird, surprising or innovative but seriousness tends to seep in.

I question how to help teams create the right space so that they can have fun. I’m in a position now where I can oversee things from a different angle and it’s my job to protect our creativity. If I feel that the teams are getting stuck into serious without space for light relief, I might give them something that doesn’t lead anywhere – just so they have a fun outlet to work on. If it becomes great, that’s wonderful; if not, it's just fun to kick around and works to reawaken the team.

We all have bills to pay and clients to please. But we do need to reprioritise the joy. It’s like musicians who get massive when they’re just 16 and suddenly they’re right in the thick of the music industry, bought by a huge record label who input on every song until they slowly start sounding more manufactured. We need to learn from this process and tap into our 16 year old versions of creativity; it’s a lot more pure. Teams need to have space to have fun and feel silly again – especially around serious work. we also need to improve client communication and find a way to get them to trust into creativity again, and take risks.

CS: What have you learned in your career so far?

DW: COVID might have killed it a bit, but having that weird insatiable hunger to achieve something has helped; it means you’re eager to grasp everything and push forward. I remember in the early days, grabbing briefs out of the printer because I was so keen to make fun stuff and grinding away relentlessly to be across everything. Now I’m figuring out how to keep talented individuals motivated to keep throwing out magic. It’s a work ethic thing. It’s always served me well - if you're willing to put in the hours, graft and not get down when you get kicked, then you can’t fail. And people like good workers. I also like collaborating and leaning on other people’s expertise.

CS: OK, imagine the ad industry gets banned in 2023. What would you do with the rest of your life?

DW: I grew up as a Mormon, so I'm very well indoctrinated. I’d like to set up a cult where we basically home grow fast food and spend all day watching TV and 90s films like Terminator Two and Dumb and Dumber. The TV screen would be our leader and we’d be surrounded by burgers. We’d only wear pink.