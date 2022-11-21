Pringles Pops Open The Festive Season With Christmas And Footie Mashup
Created by Grey London, the campaign celebrates a collision of football and festivities
21 November 2022
Pringles has launched its 2022 TV campaign which combines two things that are set to be on many people’s minds over the next couple of months – Christmas and football.
Created by Grey London, the TVC is set to a Pringles take of ‘Carol of the Bells’ and celebrates a collision of football and festivities – from a snowman’s head hitting the back of the net, to football baubles and Santa holding an air horn.
Closing with a message of ‘It’s Pringles season’, the 20 second film nods to Pringles role as one of the most popular sharing snacks for celebration moments. As one of the top selling food brands at Christmas and with Pringles being the perfect match for a match, viewers are treated to a fitting mish mash of the two.
Aisling O’Hara, Pringles European marketing manager, said: “Pringles is synonymous with celebrations, from Christmas to NYE and watching the football with friends. This is no ordinary winter, as we experience two of the biggest celebratory events in just one season. Our new advert highlights these moments and demonstrate that Pringles is the perfect snack for any occasion.”
Pringles has also announced that its popular Christmas can designs have returned. This is the first time the brand has released its limited-edition cans with its new-look Mr P.
The limited-edition cans feature snowmen, penguins, Santa and elves, are in stores now, but Pringles fans better be quick, as there is only a limited amount per design hitting the shelves.
CREDITS
Client: Pringles
Creative Agency: Grey London
Global Chief Creative Officer: Javier Campopiano
President & Chief Creative Officer: Laura Jordan Bambach
Executive Creative Director: David Wigglesworth
Global Group Creative Directors: Christopher Lapham & Aaron McGurk
Creative Directors: Terry O’Neill & Angela Harding
Creatives: Chaz Mather & Lucy Jones
Agency Planning Partner: Lee Barber
Agency Strategy Director: Gilliam Caldwell Dunn
Managing Partner: Agi Varanyi
Group Business Director: Tamsine Foggin
Account Manager: Alice Ashwell
Agency Executive Producer: Nazneen Read
Agency Producer: Ellie Hook
Assistant Producer: Angel Nkomo
Media Agency: Carat
Planning Partner: Greg Paterson
Market Planning Lead: Chantelle Townsend
Digital Account Director: Isabella Elesinnla
Production Company: Agile
Production Company Producer: Lucy Hayes
Production Company Executive Producer: Myles Payne
Director: Noah Harris
D.O.P: Theo Garland
Production Design: Tom Gander
Edit House: Stitch
Editor: Max Windows
Edit Post Producer: Kirsty Oldfield
Colour: Halo Post
Colourist: Duncan Russell
Colour Producer: Will Garbutt
Post Production: Agile
Executive Post Producer: Emma Bewley
Key Animators: Chis Angelkov, Simone Ghildotti, David Horsburgh, Chris Dunleavy, Jams Sayer
Music Composition: Birdbrain
Sound Studio: Wave
Sound Engineer: Tony Rapaccioli
Audio Head of Production: Beth Tomblin