Pringles Pops Open The Festive Season With Christmas And Footie Mashup

Pringles has launched its 2022 TV campaign which combines two things that are set to be on many people’s minds over the next couple of months – Christmas and football.

Created by Grey London, the TVC is set to a Pringles take of ‘Carol of the Bells’ and celebrates a collision of football and festivities – from a snowman’s head hitting the back of the net, to football baubles and Santa holding an air horn.

Closing with a message of ‘It’s Pringles season’, the 20 second film nods to Pringles role as one of the most popular sharing snacks for celebration moments. As one of the top selling food brands at Christmas and with Pringles being the perfect match for a match, viewers are treated to a fitting mish mash of the two.