Pringles Xmas Grey London

Pringles Pops Open The Festive Season With Christmas And Footie Mashup

Created by Grey London, the campaign celebrates a collision of football and festivities

By Creative Salon

21 November 2022

Pringles has launched its 2022 TV campaign which combines two things that are set to be on many people’s minds over the next couple of months – Christmas and football.

Created by Grey London, the TVC is set to a Pringles take of ‘Carol of the Bells’ and celebrates a collision of football and festivities – from a snowman’s head hitting the back of the net, to football baubles and Santa holding an air horn.

Closing with a message of ‘It’s Pringles season’, the 20 second film nods to Pringles role as one of the most popular sharing snacks for celebration moments. As one of the top selling food brands at Christmas and with Pringles being the perfect match for a match, viewers are treated to a fitting mish mash of the two.

Aisling O’Hara, Pringles European marketing manager, said: “Pringles is synonymous with celebrations, from Christmas to NYE and watching the football with friends. This is no ordinary winter, as we experience two of the biggest celebratory events in just one season. Our new advert highlights these moments and demonstrate that Pringles is the perfect snack for any occasion.”

Pringles has also announced that its popular Christmas can designs have returned. This is the first time the brand has released its limited-edition cans with its new-look Mr P.

The limited-edition cans feature snowmen, penguins, Santa and elves, are in stores now, but Pringles fans better be quick, as there is only a limited amount per design hitting the shelves.

CREDITS

Client: Pringles

Creative Agency: Grey London

Global Chief Creative Officer: Javier Campopiano

President & Chief Creative Officer: Laura Jordan Bambach

Executive Creative Director: David Wigglesworth

Global Group Creative Directors: Christopher Lapham & Aaron McGurk

Creative Directors: Terry O’Neill & Angela Harding

Creatives: Chaz Mather & Lucy Jones

Agency Planning Partner: Lee Barber

Agency Strategy Director: Gilliam Caldwell Dunn

Managing Partner: Agi Varanyi

Group Business Director: Tamsine Foggin

Account Manager: Alice Ashwell

Agency Executive Producer: Nazneen Read

Agency Producer: Ellie Hook

Assistant Producer: Angel Nkomo

Media Agency: Carat

Planning Partner: Greg Paterson

Market Planning Lead: Chantelle Townsend

Digital Account Director: Isabella Elesinnla

Production Company: Agile

Production Company Producer: Lucy Hayes

Production Company Executive Producer: Myles Payne

Director: Noah Harris

D.O.P: Theo Garland

Production Design: Tom Gander

Edit House: Stitch

Editor: Max Windows

Edit Post Producer: Kirsty Oldfield

Colour: Halo Post

Colourist: Duncan Russell

Colour Producer: Will Garbutt

Post Production: Agile

Executive Post Producer: Emma Bewley

Key Animators: Chis Angelkov, Simone Ghildotti, David Horsburgh, Chris Dunleavy, Jams Sayer

Music Composition: Birdbrain

Sound Studio: Wave

Sound Engineer: Tony Rapaccioli

Audio Head of Production: Beth Tomblin

Share

LinkedIn iconx

Now read

Your Privacy

We use cookies to give you the best online experience. Please let us know if you agree to all of these cookies.