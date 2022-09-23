Autry Grey London

Sneaker Brand Autry Celebrates US Tennis Legend Bob Lutz

Created by Grey London, the campaign also marks the opening of this year’s US Open finals

By Creative Salon

23 September 2022

Autry, the US sneakers brand that last year launched a special model dedicated to American tennis legend Bob Lutz, has marked the opening of this year’s US Open finals with a social film to mark Lutz’s 75th birthday.

Bob Lutz was one of the top US players of his era, winning 43 doubles and 11 singles titles, a winner of 5 Davis Cups with the US team, and a 5-time US Open doubles champion.

Since then, his legacy has been largely left to the historical record – and rarely remembered. Autry’s new campaign is intended to provide a spotlight that Bob Lutz’s legacy, including Autry’s Bob Lutz sneaker launched last year, deserves.

The 60-second film describes what it takes to be a legend and one of the strongest US players of all time – despite the fact many today may not have heard of him: “The man, the legend, and now the shoe”.

The campaign, directed by Em Cole through Twin Productions, also includes a product focused film called “Hypebeast x Autry” with the brand's punchy view on drop culture film, to announce Autry’s landing in the US.

Maura Grange, chief executive officer of Autry International, said: “Bob Lutz is one of the iconic champions of the Seventies and Eighties. We’re proud to immortalize his achievements with a testimonial sneaker that recalls a golden era of tennis, one which continues to have an influence on style outside the sport.”

Bob Lutz, five-time US Open doubles champion, said: “Everyone seems to know my doubles partner through a white sneaker, it seems only right that I finally have my own. I want to thank Autry for making a beautiful sneaker, and a campaign that reminds the tennis world of my legacy.”

David Wigglesworth, ECD at Grey London added: “Being able to team up again with close friends to work on a brand as effortlessly cool as Autry has been a dream come true. They have real creative vision and deeply understand their role in culture. Watch this space Action People.”

Autry, known as “the shoes with the American flag”, has grown from strength to strength in recent years, establishing a cult following. The new campaign marks Autry’s first formal outing in US media/PR and is Grey London’s first work for the brand.

CREDITS

Brand Autry Action People

Chief Marketing Officer Massimo Giunco

Brand Creative Director Phil Jacobson

Agency Grey London

President & CCO Laura Jordan Bambach Executive Creative Director David Wigglesworth

Creative Director Jesse Little

Creative Liam Campbell

Joint Managing Director Jonny Tennant-Price Executive Producer Maxine Hose

Assistant Producer Alicia Cordell

Production Company Twin Productions

Producer Nathan Kerry

Executive Producer Laura Wright

Director Em Cole

D.O.P. Hamish Anderson

Production Design Louis Simonon

Executive Post Producer Ellie McNaughtan @Work Editorial Editor Matthew Prickett @Work Editorial

Colourist Juliette Wileman @Absolute Flame Artist Ben Robards @Absolute Executive Post Producer Sophie Vaughan @Absolute Senior Post Producer Phil Brewster @Absolute Production Assistant Dannica Green @Absolute

Music Company Wake the Town

Lead Sound Engineer George Castle @No8 Post Sound Producer Chaz McElhinney @No8

Share

LinkedIn iconx

Now read

Your Privacy

We use cookies to give you the best online experience. Please let us know if you agree to all of these cookies.