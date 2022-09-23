Sneaker Brand Autry Celebrates US Tennis Legend Bob Lutz

Autry, the US sneakers brand that last year launched a special model dedicated to American tennis legend Bob Lutz, has marked the opening of this year’s US Open finals with a social film to mark Lutz’s 75th birthday.

Bob Lutz was one of the top US players of his era, winning 43 doubles and 11 singles titles, a winner of 5 Davis Cups with the US team, and a 5-time US Open doubles champion.

Since then, his legacy has been largely left to the historical record – and rarely remembered. Autry’s new campaign is intended to provide a spotlight that Bob Lutz’s legacy, including Autry’s Bob Lutz sneaker launched last year, deserves.

The 60-second film describes what it takes to be a legend and one of the strongest US players of all time – despite the fact many today may not have heard of him: “The man, the legend, and now the shoe”.