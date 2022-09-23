Sneaker Brand Autry Celebrates US Tennis Legend Bob Lutz
Created by Grey London, the campaign also marks the opening of this year’s US Open finals
23 September 2022
Autry, the US sneakers brand that last year launched a special model dedicated to American tennis legend Bob Lutz, has marked the opening of this year’s US Open finals with a social film to mark Lutz’s 75th birthday.
Bob Lutz was one of the top US players of his era, winning 43 doubles and 11 singles titles, a winner of 5 Davis Cups with the US team, and a 5-time US Open doubles champion.
Since then, his legacy has been largely left to the historical record – and rarely remembered. Autry’s new campaign is intended to provide a spotlight that Bob Lutz’s legacy, including Autry’s Bob Lutz sneaker launched last year, deserves.
The 60-second film describes what it takes to be a legend and one of the strongest US players of all time – despite the fact many today may not have heard of him: “The man, the legend, and now the shoe”.
The campaign, directed by Em Cole through Twin Productions, also includes a product focused film called “Hypebeast x Autry” with the brand's punchy view on drop culture film, to announce Autry’s landing in the US.
Maura Grange, chief executive officer of Autry International, said: “Bob Lutz is one of the iconic champions of the Seventies and Eighties. We’re proud to immortalize his achievements with a testimonial sneaker that recalls a golden era of tennis, one which continues to have an influence on style outside the sport.”
Bob Lutz, five-time US Open doubles champion, said: “Everyone seems to know my doubles partner through a white sneaker, it seems only right that I finally have my own. I want to thank Autry for making a beautiful sneaker, and a campaign that reminds the tennis world of my legacy.”
David Wigglesworth, ECD at Grey London added: “Being able to team up again with close friends to work on a brand as effortlessly cool as Autry has been a dream come true. They have real creative vision and deeply understand their role in culture. Watch this space Action People.”
Autry, known as “the shoes with the American flag”, has grown from strength to strength in recent years, establishing a cult following. The new campaign marks Autry’s first formal outing in US media/PR and is Grey London’s first work for the brand.
CREDITS
Brand Autry Action People
Chief Marketing Officer Massimo Giunco
Brand Creative Director Phil Jacobson
Agency Grey London
President & CCO Laura Jordan Bambach Executive Creative Director David Wigglesworth
Creative Director Jesse Little
Creative Liam Campbell
Joint Managing Director Jonny Tennant-Price Executive Producer Maxine Hose
Assistant Producer Alicia Cordell
Production Company Twin Productions
Producer Nathan Kerry
Executive Producer Laura Wright
Director Em Cole
D.O.P. Hamish Anderson
Production Design Louis Simonon
Executive Post Producer Ellie McNaughtan @Work Editorial Editor Matthew Prickett @Work Editorial
Colourist Juliette Wileman @Absolute Flame Artist Ben Robards @Absolute Executive Post Producer Sophie Vaughan @Absolute Senior Post Producer Phil Brewster @Absolute Production Assistant Dannica Green @Absolute
Music Company Wake the Town
Lead Sound Engineer George Castle @No8 Post Sound Producer Chaz McElhinney @No8