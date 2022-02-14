Why brands and businesses are missing the point on NFTs

Footballers are launching NFT collections in an effort to “bring football to the blockchain”.

Yes, you read that right.

The why? is very clear. It’s an easy cash grab, monetising fans and using their passion for their heroes to make a quick crypto-buck.

However, once again this presents the world of NFTs as another get rich quick Ponzi-scheme, rather than a chance to build long-term relationships with communities as you strive to achieve something together.

In that respect, it is utterly unsurprising that football completely misunderstands the point of communities / fans and just sees them as large bags of money. This has been happening in football for decades, with fans continually bled for as much as they can possibly spend in order to support their favourite team. The disdain football as a business has for fans can be seen in the distances fans have to travel to support their team - UEFA trying to host the 2021 Champions League final between Chelsea and Man City in Istanbul being a prime example. Now you might not even see the match take place, with clubs calling off games at a moment’s notice for their own benefit, sometimes after fans have set off on their odyssey.

This is just one example. There are many more, including annual new kit launches which serve no purpose other than to encourage fans to spend £70 a year on a new shirt. Less said about the sustainability credentials of the clubs - and manufacturers - creating the annual new kit launches the better.