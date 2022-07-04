No fruit should be forbidden: Dole Sunshine redeems the apple

Launched on International Fruit Day in the Pope’s favourite newspaper, La Repubblica, the letter seeks to restore the good name of the ‘forbidden fruit’ after thousands of years of slander, by making a tiny tweak to the Bible, “replacing the word ‘fruit’ for any other unhealthy snack, for instance.”

The letter – a humorous and unprecedented plea to the Pontiff – is meant to spark global dialogue around the importance of fruit for a nutritious diet and focus on fruit’s benefits and overall global accessibility.

“We understand that requesting this change is a bold and provocative ask, and we of course mean no disrespect to His Holiness or The Church,” said Pier Luigi Sigismondi, President of Dole Packaged Foods & Beverages Group. “We believe if we can resolve this misrepresentation of fruit, we can start a new global narrative that focuses on its benefits, and creates new, healthier eating habits that are consistent with our purpose to bring good nutrition to all.”

The open letter respectfully points out that even though the apple was never mentioned by name in the Bible, this fruit in particular has been the recipient of slander since it was wrongfully associated with Original Sin. And, in a world where there are clearly more sinful and decadent foods to reach for, the apple should no longer be considered forbidden. Rather, DSC argues that fruit itself can be the hero, and the impetus for a change in conversation around healthy eating and a driver for better nutrition globally.

DSC concludes the letter with this humble, yet compelling request to Pope Francis:

“For all these reasons and more, we humbly ask for the absolution that only you can offer. A tiny change that can change the world. Would you consider amending the Bible? Just a tiny word. Replacing 'fruit' for any other unhealthy food, for instance? Just an idea. If that request sounds a bit too ambitious, no worries. We get it. Maybe then a message of support would go a long way to restoring the world's faith in our beloved fruits.”

View the letter in full – which appeared today in Pope Francis’ newspaper of choice, La Repubblica – at DoleSunshine.com.

Creative credits:

Client: Dole Sunshine Company

Creative Agency: Grey London

President & CCO: Laura Jordan Bambach

Worldwide CCO: Javier Campopiano

Global Creative Chairman: John Patroulis

Head of Art: Costanza Rossi

Group Creative Director: Roberto Kilciauskas, Pedro Rosa

Copywriter: Roberto Kilciauskas, Sam Haynes

Art Director: Pedro Rosa, John Gibson

CSO: Raquel Chicourel

Joint Managing Director: Jonny Tennant Price

Group Business Director: Jo Heywood, Ryan Lacey

Director of Connected Culture: Olivia Clarkson

Illustrator: Greg Coulton

Agency Producer: Marie Hughes, India Smith, Hananha Willers

Social Ageny: High, Wide & Handsome

Partner/Vice President, Strategy & Content: Sara Dunaj

Co-Founder, Director of Client Services: Magnus Morgan

Associate Director of Social Media: Michelle Naden

Senior Manager of Social Media: Caroline Cook

Social Media Manager: Alex Green

PR Agency: Peppercomm

Media Agency: Spark Foundary

Production Company: Gramercy Park Studios