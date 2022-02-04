Grey London launches Pancake Day campaign for the health conscious
The campaign for Frylight talks to the growing audience of consumers who are seeking better balance in their diet
Frylight, the one-calorie spray oil, has launched a digital marketing campaign created by Grey London that aims to build brand awareness and encourage the trial of spray oils amongst its target ‘healthy hackers’ audience.
A departure from previous brand activation which has centred on dieters, the 'Get Food Going' campaign talks to the growing audience of consumers who are seeking better balance in their diet, looking for simple swaps they can make to cut down on unnecessary calories, without compromising on their food choices or following a restrictive diet.
The campaign aims to show how fun, versatile and convenient cooking with Frylight can be, with at least 30 per cent fewer calories and 30 per cent less fat than regular oils, and to challenge engrained consumer behaviour which so often sees people reach automatically for pouring oil when prepping their meals.
Lea Zobernig, Frylight brand manager at Saputo Dairy UK, explains: “As consumers we’ve been ‘programmed to pour’. In the UK, pouring oils are used by 90% of households and for many, are a default cooking behaviour which can add hidden calories to meals. We believe there is significant headroom to grow penetration of spray oils as an alternative, lighter way to cook, as evidenced by more developed markets like the U.S. where spray oils are used by over half of all households.
Initially running through to May 1 across paid social and online video channels, the campaign will be manifested through a series of fun, eye-catching animated videos in which food ingredients are brought to life with the help of Frylight. Each creative showcases how just a few sprays of Frylight can be the catalyst to a range of easy to make and great tasting meals, and with one calorie per spray, help to support a healthier lifestyle.
Terry O’Neill & Angela Harding, creative directors at Grey London, add: “The latest brand campaign for Frylight in the UK set out to change the perception of the brand and take it away from being a ‘weight watchers, diet only product’ and make it the go-to for people wanting to kick start their healthy eating. Food advertising tends to take itself a little too seriously at times, so we set out to create a little bit of fun with a message.”