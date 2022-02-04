Grey London launches Pancake Day campaign for the health conscious

A departure from previous brand activation which has centred on dieters, the 'Get Food Going' campaign talks to the growing audience of consumers who are seeking better balance in their diet, looking for simple swaps they can make to cut down on unnecessary calories, without compromising on their food choices or following a restrictive diet.

The campaign aims to show how fun, versatile and convenient cooking with Frylight can be, with at least 30 per cent fewer calories and 30 per cent less fat than regular oils, and to challenge engrained consumer behaviour which so often sees people reach automatically for pouring oil when prepping their meals.

Lea Zobernig, Frylight brand manager at Saputo Dairy UK, explains: “As consumers we’ve been ‘programmed to pour’. In the UK, pouring oils are used by 90% of households and for many, are a default cooking behaviour which can add hidden calories to meals. We believe there is significant headroom to grow penetration of spray oils as an alternative, lighter way to cook, as evidenced by more developed markets like the U.S. where spray oils are used by over half of all households.