Very celebrates the “lots of days” of Christmas

The ad, which aims to spotlight how the joy of Christmas comes from being able to celebrate for as long as possible with all of the people who matter most, opens with a family excitedly opening presents together. “Christmas isn’t just one day, it’s lots of days”, explains the Mum, as the film shows all of the different festive occasions the family has been enjoying. From putting up their decorations in Autumn, through to “work Christmas”, “birthday Christmas” to “kids-free Christmas”.

Showing the broad multi-category offering available across Very, with everything from festive partywear at “kids free Christmas” to well-received albeit noisy presents on “Boxing Day Christmas” the advert shows how Very has gifts and brands for all kinds of Christmases, and is a one-stop shop for all the family with great prices and deals, no matter what the occasion or budget.

Robbie Feather, Managing Director (Retail) at The Very Group, commented: “Our customers love Christmas, and we want to show how planning early means more time to enjoy the festive period. Through celebrating the range of unique, and at times wildly different, celebrations that make up the season, we have aimed to highlight how Very can truly be the one-stop shop with the choice and range of products, gifts and brands to help people plan ahead .”

The TV ad kicks off a multi-media Christmas campaign running throughout the festive period that invites us all to embrace all the days which make Christmas so special.