Cats Lose Their Cool in A&EDDB work for Temptations

By Creative Salon

17 March 2023

The cat treats brand Temptations is expanding into the mealtime sector and is backing the launch with a new brand platform Cats Lose Their Cool created by adam&eveDDB London, with media by Essence Mediacom and amplification through Weber Shandwick.

The new platform is a playful take on cats’ reactions to the irresistibility of Temptatoins products.

Informed by Google Trends and social analytics, the team found that cat owners often poke fun at their cats’ independence and coolness. With that in mind the Cats Lose Their Cool ads feature felines as typical “cool” archetypes – like a teenager, a fashionista, an artist and foodie – and show how the irresistibility of Temptations treats and food can make cats come running, breaking down the barrier of even the coolest of cats.

The ads support the new Temptations Dry Cat Food, as well as treats, including the new Temptations Tender Fills treats, Temptations Creamy Purrrr-ée treats and Temptations Classics.

The US-wide campaign includes 6-second videos on Yahoo! and social and 15-second videos on YouTube; promotion via digital, social and print ads, followed by TV in April.

CREDITS

Mars Petcare

Vice President Marketing NA - Jean-Paul Jansen

Brand Director - Edwin Padilla

Brand Associate Director - Ellora Esbrook

Brand Associate Director - Gilda Bailey

Brand Manager - Hannah Olsen

Senior Associate Brand Manager - Crosby Wright

Associate Brand Manager - Annie Pulizzi

adam&eveDDB

Chief Creative Officer - Richard Brim

Creatives - Ben Robinson & Mike Whiteside

Creative Director(s) - Colin Booth & Ben Stilitz

Producer - Jess Middleton

Executive Strategy Director - Nick Hirst

Planning Director - Jack Spicer

Senior Planner - Liora Ingram

Junior Planner - Lucy Wilson

Senior Project Manager - Becky Faloju

Group Managing Director - Miranda Hipwell

Business Director - Skye Stoppani

Account Directors - Harriet Carter / Sarah Cornish / Kathryn Armstrong

Account Manager - Alexandra Burchett

Executive Content Director - Jess Taylor

Social Director - Phoebe Wright

Social Creative - Judith Tulkens

Executive Producer of Content - Stephen Mead

Post Producer - Olivia Hards

Head of Motion Graphics - Ed Christie

Motion Director - Hash Khan

Print Producer - Olly Ravaux

Senior Business Affairs Manager - Gemma Davies

Smuggler Films

Director - Randy Krallman

Producer - Gustav Geldenhuys

Production Manager - Adam Evans

Black Kite

VFX Shoot Supervisor – Chris Mortimer

Colourist – George K.

VFX Supervisor – Bruno Fukumothi

Compositing Assist – Srinivasan Chandrasekaran

Producer – Paul Branch

Marshall Street Editors

Editor - Matt Pochettino

Assistant Editor - Nicole Angliss/Rebecca Spaven

Producer - S.J. O’Mara

Factory Sound

Sound design and mix - Jon Clarke and Dan Beckwith

Assistant sound designer - Harry Boyce

Audio Producer - Beth Massey

Weber Shandwick

Caitlin Immel - Vice President

Dave Bauer - Vice President

Samantha Barron - Account Director, Client Experience

Madison Miller - Manager, Client Experience

Ellie Halter – Senior Associate, Client Experience

Jaime Castile – Senior Associate, Media Relations

Essence Mediacom

Melanie Sayed - Media Director, Planning

Ella Farruggia - Media Planner

Faith Torppey - Media Planning Supervisor

