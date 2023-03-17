Cats Lose Their Cool in A&EDDB work for Temptations
US campaign marks Temptations' launch into meals for cats
17 March 2023
The cat treats brand Temptations is expanding into the mealtime sector and is backing the launch with a new brand platform Cats Lose Their Cool created by adam&eveDDB London, with media by Essence Mediacom and amplification through Weber Shandwick.
The new platform is a playful take on cats’ reactions to the irresistibility of Temptatoins products.
Informed by Google Trends and social analytics, the team found that cat owners often poke fun at their cats’ independence and coolness. With that in mind the Cats Lose Their Cool ads feature felines as typical “cool” archetypes – like a teenager, a fashionista, an artist and foodie – and show how the irresistibility of Temptations treats and food can make cats come running, breaking down the barrier of even the coolest of cats.
The ads support the new Temptations Dry Cat Food, as well as treats, including the new Temptations Tender Fills treats, Temptations Creamy Purrrr-ée treats and Temptations Classics.
The US-wide campaign includes 6-second videos on Yahoo! and social and 15-second videos on YouTube; promotion via digital, social and print ads, followed by TV in April.
