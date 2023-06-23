Film Lions: Cannes 2023 Decoded

Adam&eveDDB has scooped the Film Grand Prix at Cannes for its CALM campaign 'The Last Photo'.

Launched last summer, the national campaign hoped to reshape the UK’s understanding of suicide by highlighting the fact the 'suicide doesn't always look suicidal'.

Directed by Max Fisher, the film shows a sequence of real home videos of apparently happy people enjoying life – singing to infant children, messing about with mates, and enjoying a day out at the seaside. Towards the end of the spot, it is revealed that the clips are the last videos of people who later died by suicide.

The initiative aimed to address that in reality, suicidal behaviour takes many forms. Often people can seem happy just moments before taking their own lives.