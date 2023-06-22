Media Lions: Cannes 2023 Decoded

Ogilvy has scooped the Grand Prix and an additional Gold Lion in the Media category at Cannes Lions 2023 for its '#TurnYourBack' Dove campaign. This makes Ogilvy the second British creative agency to win the top prize at Cannes so far.

In March, the Unilever beauty brand Dove called on its global community to turn its back to the trending Bold Glamour filter - a harmful piece of AR tech that presented a concerning ideal of ‘beauty’. The influencer-led campaign asked people to stand together and physically turn their backs on the toxic form of digital distortion.