Health & Wellness Lions: Cannes 2023 Decoded

Partners Life, a life insurance provider in New Zealand, collaborated with Special New Zealand for the disruptive 'The Last Performance' campaign.

Over six weeks, the ads aired after each episode of the Kiwi drama series The Brokenwood Mysteries, integrating the characters and plotlines into the commercials.

Further, Cannes Lions Golds went to Energy BBDO Chicago and Havas Paris. A total of 39 campaigns won in this category.

The Judges said....

Andrew Spurgeon, Chief Creative Officer Europe, Publicis Health & Executive Creative Director, Langland, and one of the judges observed:

"These are reflections vs trends.

Simplicity at scale

The best work, as ever, was the simplest work. But what made that work even better was the ability to scale and reach broad audiences, both instantly and over time. Ann de Gaulle, which ran briefly, but had a sustained impact through its use of PR is a great example. And, of course, 'Working with Cancer' - a global initiative designed to encourage businesses to financially support those in their work force with a cancer diagnosis. This idea was considered so impactful that it was awarded The Grand Prix for Good.

Storytelling gets real

There’s still a place for high production values and cinematic stories, but this year we saw a continuation of the trend for truly human storytelling through found-footage and first-person narratives. 'Dove’s Cost of Beauty' campaign addressing unattainable beauty standards is a wonderful example.

Creative Risk

How can we do something that’s never been done before? 'The Last Performance' from Partner’s Life hijacked the end credits of a popular crime show to demonstrate in vivid detail why we all need to prepare for our own deaths. Not only was this an elegant creative idea, it also saved the client its media dollars by incorporating the advertising directly into the programming. A truly ground-breaking Grand Prix."