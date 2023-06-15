Cannes Lions 2023
Pick Us A Winner (Part 4)
It's almost the end of the pre-Cannes week but there's still more UK work to look at that'll be hoping to impress the judges
By Creative Salon
15 June 2023
Part four of the roundup of some of the best work from UK agencies leading up to Cannes. Today we're looking at MullenLowe, Saatchi & Saatchi and Digitas:
MullenLowe
Rennie 'Haunted Foods' Oral Medicines, Ambient, Live Advertising & Events,Technology
New Balance 'Runlock' Entertainment Lions For Sport, 360 Integrated Brand Experience (Joint with MediaHub)
Saatchi & Saatchi
EE 'Hope United Not Her Problem'
NBA 'Hoop Cities'
Digitas
Oreo '#OREOtwists'