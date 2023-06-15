Cannes Top Contenders Part 4

Cannes Lions 2023

Pick Us A Winner (Part 4)

It's almost the end of the pre-Cannes week but there's still more UK work to look at that'll be hoping to impress the judges

By Creative Salon

15 June 2023

Part four of the roundup of some of the best work from UK agencies leading up to Cannes. Today we're looking at MullenLowe, Saatchi & Saatchi and Digitas:

MullenLowe

Rennie 'Haunted Foods' Oral Medicines, Ambient, Live Advertising & Events,Technology

New Balance 'Runlock' Entertainment Lions For Sport, 360 Integrated Brand Experience (Joint with MediaHub)

Saatchi & Saatchi

EE 'Hope United Not Her Problem'

NBA 'Hoop Cities'

Digitas

Oreo '#OREOtwists'

Share

LinkedIn iconx

Now read

Your Privacy

We use cookies to give you the best online experience. Please let us know if you agree to all of these cookies.