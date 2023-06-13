Cannes Lions 2023
Pick Us A Winner (Part 2)
Welcome to the second installment of our round-up of some of the best work representing the UK at this year's Cannes Lions
13 June 2023
It's day two of our coverage of potential Lions winners from UK agencies.
In this burst we look at what Wunderman Thompson, St Luke's and New Commercial Arts have entered into the festival.
Wunderman Thompson
KitKat ‘Have a…’ Outdoor (Single Market Campaign)
HSBC 'Faces of Fraud' Creative Data
HSBC 'Safe Spaces' Creative Strategy (Corporate Purpose & Social Responsibility)
St. Luke's
Dole 'Malnutrition Labels: Nutritional Ink' Outdoor Standard Sites, Corporate Purpose & Social Responsibility
New Commercial Arts
Alzheimer’s Society 'Nameless Shirts' Sports Live Experience, Brand-led Education & Awareness, Not-for-profit / Charity / Government, Use of Events & Stunts
1/2Nameless Shirts
2/2Nameless Shirts
Alzheimer’s Society 'The Ultimate Vow' Not-for-profit / Charity / Government, Brand-led Education & Awareness