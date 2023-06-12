Cannes Top Contenders Part 1

Cannes Lions 2023

Pick Us A Winner (Part 1)

Throughout the week we are rounding up some of the best UK work tipped for Cannes Lions glory

By Creative Salon

12 June 2023

Take a break from the endless talks on the impact of AI in creativity (for now), with Cannes Lions starting next week, it's nearly time to enjoy a deep wallow in the work.

Across this week and ahead of the festival we're shining a spotlight on the best commercial creativity from UK agencies that's been entered this year. So welcome to part one:

Leo Burnett

McDonald's 'Fancy a McDonald's? #RaiseYourArches'

McDonald’s 'Fries Claims'

AMV BBDO

Guinness 0.0 'Make It a St Patrick’s to Remember' Brand experience & activation, outdoor, media, and direct

Sheba 'You’ll Do Anything For a Kitten' film, outdoor, print, direct, media and strategy

Bombay Sapphire 'The World Is a Gallery/Saw This, Made This' Film, film craft, social & influencer, brand experience & activation

Gravity Road

McCain 'Regen Fries' Brand Experience & Activation, Entertainment, Lions for Gaming, Sustainable Development Goals, Titanium

TikTok for Business 'TikTok Talking Heads' B2B

Share

LinkedIn iconx

Now read

Your Privacy

We use cookies to give you the best online experience. Please let us know if you agree to all of these cookies.