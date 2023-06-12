Cannes Lions 2023
Pick Us A Winner (Part 1)
Throughout the week we are rounding up some of the best UK work tipped for Cannes Lions glory
12 June 2023
Take a break from the endless talks on the impact of AI in creativity (for now), with Cannes Lions starting next week, it's nearly time to enjoy a deep wallow in the work.
Across this week and ahead of the festival we're shining a spotlight on the best commercial creativity from UK agencies that's been entered this year. So welcome to part one:
Leo Burnett
McDonald's 'Fancy a McDonald's? #RaiseYourArches'
McDonald’s 'Fries Claims'
AMV BBDO
Guinness 0.0 'Make It a St Patrick’s to Remember' Brand experience & activation, outdoor, media, and direct
Sheba 'You’ll Do Anything For a Kitten' film, outdoor, print, direct, media and strategy
Bombay Sapphire 'The World Is a Gallery/Saw This, Made This' Film, film craft, social & influencer, brand experience & activation
Gravity Road
McCain 'Regen Fries' Brand Experience & Activation, Entertainment, Lions for Gaming, Sustainable Development Goals, Titanium
TikTok for Business 'TikTok Talking Heads' B2B