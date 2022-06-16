arcade

Pick us a winner

See some of the best UK Cannes entries all in one - admittedly quite long - place. And the fact that it's long is a good thing

By Jeremy Lee

16 June 2022

Ahead of the festival next week, we've selected some of the best entrants from the best UK agencies.

Sadly, and unlike a primary school sports day, not every one will get a prize ("well, life isn't fair"), but we think they're all winners.

And what's more they show how vibrant and dynamic British commercial creativity is. So take a look at how clever you all are. And then take a bow.

Gravity Road

Niantic rebrand

The Gate

"Nobody is Normal" - Childline

"Sex Never Gets Old" - Replens

VCCP

“Your Future’s in the Swirls and Curls” - Cadbury

"DOMIN-OH-HOO-HOO" - Domino’s

"The O2 in Fortnite" - VMO2

Adam&eveDDB

"Hopeline19" – Frontline19

"Creativity. It’s What Makes Us" – V&A

"#WeThe15 " – International Paralympic Committee

Abbott Mead Vickers BBDO

"Welcome Back" #LooksLikeGuinness - Guinness

"#LastLonelyMenopause" - TENA

"Hope Reef" - Mars/Sheba

Pablo

"What's your thing" - DFS

Wunderman Thompson

"Vicious Circle" - HSBC UK

"Borders" - HSBC UK

Ogilvy

"The Official Tennis of Sipsmith Gin" - Sipsmith

"Wake Up Call" - F1

Grey London

"Never Sent without Consent" - Brook

"Pringlesonic" - Pringles

TBWA\London

"What gives life can also take it" - Ovarian Cancer Action

Droga5 London

"Alexa Prom" - Amazon

"Cool" - Barclaycard

"Just because" - Diet Coke

The&Partnership London

"We're all original recipes" - Bens Original, Mars Food

VMLY&R

"Bags of Joy" - Boots

"Very Gay Raptor" - Ford

"Not just one day" - STAMMA

McCann London

"Tune out pain" - Nurofen

"Dream Transfer" - Ebay

"Anthem for all" - Microsoft & Invictus Games

MediaCom

Small Business United - eBay

Ellesse x TikTok

"Recolour the rainbow" - Skittles

Havas London

"Generation Rewear" - Vanish

"My Sex My Way" - Durex

Well done. You did it. We said it was worth it.

