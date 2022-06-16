cannes lions 2022
Pick us a winner
See some of the best UK Cannes entries all in one - admittedly quite long - place. And the fact that it's long is a good thing
By Jeremy Lee
16 June 2022
Ahead of the festival next week, we've selected some of the best entrants from the best UK agencies.
Sadly, and unlike a primary school sports day, not every one will get a prize ("well, life isn't fair"), but we think they're all winners.
And what's more they show how vibrant and dynamic British commercial creativity is. So take a look at how clever you all are. And then take a bow.
Gravity Road
Niantic rebrand
The Gate
"Nobody is Normal" - Childline
"Sex Never Gets Old" - Replens
VCCP
“Your Future’s in the Swirls and Curls” - Cadbury
"DOMIN-OH-HOO-HOO" - Domino’s
"The O2 in Fortnite" - VMO2
Adam&eveDDB
"Hopeline19" – Frontline19
"Creativity. It’s What Makes Us" – V&A
"#WeThe15 " – International Paralympic Committee
Abbott Mead Vickers BBDO
"Welcome Back" #LooksLikeGuinness - Guinness
"#LastLonelyMenopause" - TENA
"Hope Reef" - Mars/Sheba
Pablo
"What's your thing" - DFS
Wunderman Thompson
"Vicious Circle" - HSBC UK
"Borders" - HSBC UK
Ogilvy
"The Official Tennis of Sipsmith Gin" - Sipsmith
Grey London
"Never Sent without Consent" - Brook
"Pringlesonic" - Pringles
TBWA\London
"What gives life can also take it" - Ovarian Cancer Action
Droga5 London
"Alexa Prom" - Amazon
"Cool" - Barclaycard
"Just because" - Diet Coke
The&Partnership London
"We're all original recipes" - Bens Original, Mars Food
VMLY&R
"Bags of Joy" - Boots
"Very Gay Raptor" - Ford
"Not just one day" - STAMMA
McCann London
"Tune out pain" - Nurofen
"Anthem for all" - Microsoft & Invictus Games
MediaCom
Small Business United - eBay
Havas London
"Generation Rewear" - Vanish
"My Sex My Way" - Durex
Well done. You did it. We said it was worth it.