Pick us a winner

Ahead of the festival next week, we've selected some of the best entrants from the best UK agencies.

Sadly, and unlike a primary school sports day, not every one will get a prize ("well, life isn't fair"), but we think they're all winners.

And what's more they show how vibrant and dynamic British commercial creativity is. So take a look at how clever you all are. And then take a bow.

Gravity Road

Niantic rebrand