Cannes Lions 2022: Grand Prix winners

Creative Salon round-ups the Grand Prix winners for Cannes Lions 2022

By Olivia Atkins

29 June 2022

Decoding the blur of Cannes Lions is an annual challenge. Click on the links to read the full stories for each category but here's a round up of all the campaigns that took home a prized Grand Prix trophy.

Sustainable Development Goals Grand Prix

Leo Burnett Mumbai won the Grand Prix for its ‘The Missing Chapter’ campaign for P&G Whisper in the SDG Lions category.

Titanium Grand Prix

EA Sports and the Kiyan Prince Foundation’s 'Long live the Prince' campaign, created by Engine London, scooped up the Titanium Grand Prix.

Glass Grand Prix

The Glass Lions jury awarded DDB Mexico the Grand Prix prize in the Glass Lions: The Lion for Change category for its Data Tienda campaign for investment firm, WeCapital.

Film Grand Prix

The Film Lions category awarded two winners for this year's Grand Prix: Super.Human from Channel 4 and Escape From The Office, the latest film in Apple's Underdogs series.

Direct Grand Prix

Accenture New York scooped up the Grand Prix award with its Less Talk, More Bitcoin work for Coinbase.

Creative B2B Grand Prix

Wunderman Thompson won the Grand Prix prize in Creative B2B with Speaking in Colour for Sherwin-Williams.

Media Grand Prix

AMV BBDO won its second Grand Prix for its Sheba 'Hope Reef' work.

Social & Influencer Grand Prix

Dentsu Creative's 'The Unfiltered History Tour' landed the agency its third Grand Prix.

Creative Data Grand Prix

The Grand Prix in the Creative Data Lions category was awarded to DDB Mexico for a data-driven initiative that promotes the financial inclusion of women in Mexico for the investment company We Capital.

PR Grand Prix

The Grand Prix in PR went to BBDO Belgium for 'The Breakaway', a campaign for the sports retailer Decathlon that created a virtual cycling team made up of prison inmates to help their re-integration into the real world.

Creative Commerce Grand Prix

Leo Burnett Chicago's simple yet effective campaign for fast food chicken brand, Wingstop, scooped up the Grand Prix in the Creative Commerce Lions category.

Creative Strategy Grand Prix

BBDO Belgium took home the prized Grand Prix award for its moving work for Decathlon.

Creative Effectiveness Grand Prix

FCB's New York and Chicago offices claimed the Creative Effectiveness Grand Prix for "Contract for change", a campaign for Michelob Ultra encouraging and supporting US farmers to switch their land over to organic.

Brand Experience & Activation Grand Prix

Dentsu Creative's entry for Vice Media, 'The Unfiltered History Tour' won the Grand Prix Brand Experience & Activation Lions.

Creative Business Transformation Grand Prix

Independent agency L&C New York won the Grand Prix in the Creative Business Transformation category with its 'Piñatex' work for Dole Products, the fruit brand.

Innovation Grand Prix

The Grand Prix in the Innovation category went to Leo Burnett Sydney for its 'One House to Save Many' work for the insurance brand Suncorp.

Industry Craft Grand Prix

AMV BBDO has picked up a Grand Prix for its "Hope Reef" campaign for Mars Petcare brand Sheba that saw the creation of a living reef in Indonesia and was designed to highlight the fragility of the world's tropical reefs.

Film Craft Grand Prix

German supermarket brand Penny took home the victorious Grand Prix in the Film Craft category, with its 'The Wish' spot from Iconoclast Berlin scooping up the prize.

Radio & Audio Grand Prix

Dentsu Creative's 'The Unfiltered History Tour' for Vice Media landed the 2022 Grand Prix in the Radio & Audio Lions category.

Outdoor Grand Prix

Sports brand Adidas was named as the sole Grand Prix winner in the Outdoor category, with the 'Liquid Billboard' work from Havas Middle East Dubai taking the prize.

Health & Wellness Grand Prix

The Grand Prix in the Health & Wellness category was won by VMLY&R Mumbai for 'The Killer Pack' campaign for Maxx Flash, a mosquito repellent brand.

Print & Publishing Grand Prix

There was a single Grand Prix winner in the Print & Publishing category, with Impact BBDO Dubai landing the top prize for its 'The Elections Edition' work for AnNahar Newspaper.

