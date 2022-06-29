Cannes Lions 2022: Grand Prix winners
Creative Salon round-ups the Grand Prix winners for Cannes Lions 2022
29 June 2022
Decoding the blur of Cannes Lions is an annual challenge. Click on the links to read the full stories for each category but here's a round up of all the campaigns that took home a prized Grand Prix trophy.
Sustainable Development Goals Grand Prix
Leo Burnett Mumbai won the Grand Prix for its ‘The Missing Chapter’ campaign for P&G Whisper in the SDG Lions category.
Social & Influencer Grand Prix
Dentsu Creative's 'The Unfiltered History Tour' landed the agency its third Grand Prix.
Creative Strategy Grand Prix
BBDO Belgium took home the prized Grand Prix award for its moving work for Decathlon.
Brand Experience & Activation Grand Prix
Dentsu Creative's entry for Vice Media, 'The Unfiltered History Tour' won the Grand Prix Brand Experience & Activation Lions.
Creative Business Transformation Grand Prix
Independent agency L&C New York won the Grand Prix in the Creative Business Transformation category with its 'Piñatex' work for Dole Products, the fruit brand.