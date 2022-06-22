Film Craft Lions: Cannes 2022 Decoded
Iconoclast Berlin wins Grand Prix with its pledge to ‘repay’ youth for time lost during the pandemic
22 June 2022
German supermarket brand Penny took home the victorious Grand Prix in the Film Craft category, with its 'The Wish' spot from Iconoclast Berlin scooping up the prize.
The Christmas campaign adopts a different tone as a mother imagines a different life for her son - one filled with drama, debauchery and lost dreams - mirroring the lost youth of young people during the pandemic. To make up for this, the brand gave away 5000 unforgettable experiences to encourage them to make up for lost time.
"This film is a throwback to classic film-making. It had to be so perfectly crafted on every level to work," said Patrick Milling Smith, co-founder and global CEO at Smuggler. "In the wrong hands, a film like this could have been lost to over sentimentality or victim to false notes. But it is perfectly complete and the obvious work of a film-maker in utter command of their craft."
RIFF RAFF Films was among the UK-based agency winners in the category, awarded for its Open Spaces work for Burberry. The piece won two Gold Lions for its whimsical depiction of a free imagination.
Other UK winners within the category included Somesuch and 4Creative's collaborative work, Super. Human for the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics Games.
Continuing much in the same vein as the campaign's original SuperHuman spot, the ad documents the trials and errors of training as a Paralympian, specifically recounting the culmination of five years of blood, sweat and extreme sacrifices to get to the Games.