Film Craft Lions: Cannes 2022 Decoded

German supermarket brand Penny took home the victorious Grand Prix in the Film Craft category, with its 'The Wish' spot from Iconoclast Berlin scooping up the prize.

The Christmas campaign adopts a different tone as a mother imagines a different life for her son - one filled with drama, debauchery and lost dreams - mirroring the lost youth of young people during the pandemic. To make up for this, the brand gave away 5000 unforgettable experiences to encourage them to make up for lost time.