Industry craft Lions: Cannes 2022 decoded
Abbott Mead Vickers BBDO scoops Grand Prix for Sheba's "Hope Reef"
By creative salon
22 June 2022
AMV BBDO has picked up a Grand Prix for its "Hope Reef" campaign for Mars Petcare brand Sheba that saw the creation of a living reef in Indonesia and was designed to highlight the fragility of the world's tropical reefs.
The living reef spells out the word "Hope" and is viewable on Google Maps and Google Earth. It was created in a once-barren site that had been destroyed by fishermen.
Adam&eveDDB with DDB Chicago and DDB Copenhagen won a Silver Lion for its "Chillboards" campaign on behalf of Corrs Light.
There were a total of 25 Lions awarded in this category.