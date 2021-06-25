The Great British Creativity

In terms of work highlights from the UK, each of the creative leaders cites ‘#Wombstories’, alongside the Dove campaign, the Childline work, McCann London’s ‘Birth of Gaming Tourism’ for Xbox, Uncommon’s idea for H&M (‘One/Second/Suit’), and TBWA\London’s ‘Steal our Staff’ for Beco.

As The Gate’s Lucas Peon says of ‘#Wombstories’: “Talk about craft and attention to detail. Those pieces of work help us all. It’s a huge step forward for the industry. It helps us when talking to clients and taking risks. Showcasing that it’s not just what you say, but the way you say it. Sometimes you have a good idea, but you have to execute it too. You have to layer the campaign with layers and layers of detail, just to get people to look at and pay attention to it.”

But can this creative excellence from the UK be sustained to build greater impetus for agencies, and does UK advertising creativity have specific strengths to help keep it at the top?

VCCP’s Johnny Parker says: “I think, and this is just a hunch, that UK agencies create and enter many types of brilliant work; clever work, funny work, sometimes really really funny work. Work that will change the world work. All of which is crafted to an inch of its life. But the work that wins at Cannes? It’s brutal and, at the end of the day, it’s always the best work.”

Grieve however adds that perhaps UK doesn't have have a distinct style, as most agencies work on global brands that operate in a global economy. "The very best work now has to speak to all. We also, of course, like slapstick and fart gags and get overly sentimental about puppies but these tend not to play well to an international jury. On a serious note, humour is also another thing the UK excels at. Wouldn’t it be wonderful if we applied our two superpowers - comedy and creativity - to lift the work to even greater heights?”

Peon argues that attention to detail is a trait that will stand UK creativity in good stead: “UK agencies are like Formula One teams – the car is already fast, so it’s all about the details that take things to a greater level. People are after a little bit better insight than there’s been in the past 50 years, a little bit better craft than what has ever come before. It’s just pushing and pushing those finer details.

"That’s why the UK ends up so high in the awards charts. Because that refinement on everything we do means that it’s never just a few pieces of work that’s good in the UK, a lot of the work you see is award-worthy.”