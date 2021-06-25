Sustainable Development Goals Lions: Cannes 2021 Decoded

The 2030 Calculator from Farm Sweden for Swedish fintech startup Doconomy has won the Grand Prix award for this category.

The product carbon footprint tool allows brands to calculate the carbon footprint of their products, based on the emissions created from manufacturing and transport up until the point of sale.

To complete a product carbon footprint calculation, the user has to provide detailed and accurate information on the weight and material of each product part, or on each piece of packaging material, as well as information on the suppliers, manufacturing facilities and distributors involved in its creation. From there an accurate carbon footprint of the product can be ascertained.