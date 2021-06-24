Creative Business Transformation Lions: Cannes 2021 Decoded

Jeff Geheb, the global chief experience officer at VMLY&R and juror for the Creative Business Transformation Lions, spoke to Creative Salon about trends that caught his eye among the entries, and what it takes to grab the jury’s attention in the category.

What interesting trends did you see in the category?

Although purpose-driven brands aren’t a new insight, the work in this category demonstrated more than ever that there must be a clear and relatable purpose driving business transformation.

None of the business transformation stories we saw were driven purely or successfully through market share increases or profit-motives. Instead, they focused on connecting their brand to a higher purpose and organising the business in a way that supported the mission—and ultimately drove growth for the business.

That said, looking at the work across this category, the way companies “transformed” was extremely diverse. The use of digital/technology was not the singular or most important ingredient. We saw many ideas that achieved their goals through packaging, retail, or other innovations, which really proves that we’ve only scratched the surface when it comes to the incredible ways we can make profound changes to a business.

And do you have any advice for brands looking to win in the category in future?

We say this often, but transformation can truly come from anywhere. The work in this category really highlighted the range of origins in thinking. Some were clearly a result of a well-researched strategy plan, but just as many came from companies that moved on a dime to activate on a new cultural insight, an emerging consumer behaviour, or an advancement in technology.

To be successful, you need to be agile and hold to convictions when an opportunity presents itself.