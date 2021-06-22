Creative Strategy Lions: Cannes 2021 Decoded

The Grand Prix went to ‘Can’t Touch This’ by Goodby Silverstein & Partners, San Francisco for Cheetos. This Super Bowl ad launched Cheetos Popcorn with an ingenious take on MC Hammer’s iconic catchphrase "U Can’t Touch This".

This campaign marked the first time in more than a decade that Cheetos made an appearance in the Big Game. The purpose: to promote the new Cheetos Popcorn, which riffs off the realty that eating Cheetos make touching anything a bit of a messy situation.

The Creative Strategy Lions, which honour work that demonstrates how strategic planning can redefine a brand, reinvent its business, and influence consumers, or wider culture, received 677 entries and awarded 20 Lions: 3 Gold, 7 Silver, and 9 Bronze.