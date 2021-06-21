PR Lions: Cannes 2021 Decoded

Creative Salon spoke to jury member Rachael Sansom, managing director, Red Havas UK, Global about her reflections on the category and the winners.

What trends did you see in this category?

Covid related work didn’t dominate the category, which was a surprise. However there was a greater level of empathy in the work due to the circumstances of the last 18 months which was to be lauded.

Tech innovation marched on, the use of Deep Fake tech was quite prevalent, sometimes for good, a lot of time for the shock factor (i.e. not so good). The PR industry is going to have to work out how we feel about this technology given how much fakery in terms of fake news and fake influencers we have to deal with.

What advice would you give to marketers wanting to win in this category next year?

Ideas with earned media at the core of them or made for earned stand out amongst the many ads that got a ‘bit’ of PR: no need to put those in the PR and Influencer category – plenty of other categories for that work!

Campaigns that show legacy also really cut-through, ie what is the long term societal impact of the campaign not just the immediate impact? Good measurement is also really important.

Favourite work in the category?

The Uncensored Library, released by Reporters without Borders. I thought it was a genius use of an open gaming platform, highlighting a really important issue around international press censorship as well as providing a great education tool. It really was the whole package.

There were too many others to mention but high on my list were 'Beach Mode' for Trygg-Hansa Insurance, The Bread Exam from Spinneys and the Lebanese Breast Cancer Foundation and Michelob Ultra’s Contract for Change.