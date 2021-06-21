Social & Influencer Lions: Cannes 2021 Decoded

Social & Influencer trends

Social & Influencer Lions Jury President, Debbi Vandeven, Global Chief Creative Officer, VMLY&R, Global shares her insights with Creative Salon.

As the jury president what trends stood out for you?

We saw more than 2,000 pieces of work in the category and a few things stood out to me. First, gaming as a platform has really exploded in the past several years. We saw a lot more thoughtful work in this area. Second, I was very pleased to see a better level of craft in the work overall. Finally, work that rose to the top was work that was not only extremely strategic, but very ownable for a brand.

What advice would you give to marketers/brands wanting to win in this category next year?

My best advice would be to make the idea very clear and central to the case study. Ensure the work has social at its core. And showcase how the work is ownable by the brand — that’s it’s something only they could do.

What was your favourite work in the Social & Influencer Lions?

Overall, my favourite work in the category was work that was specific to social, that was ownable for the brand and that found a clever way to hack the platform.

The Uncensored Library for Reporters without Borders was such a great way to engage and educate a young audience on very complex topics within the Minecraft game. They used the best features of the gaming platform to make censored articles accessible. And they used the gaming community to spread the message and activate it.

Suberb Owls for Reddit capitalized on a unique moment in a way that only that brand could do. There was already a social conversation going on around Reddit, but they found a way to amplify it while upending traditional models — both those around the Wall Street investing community and those around the big game.