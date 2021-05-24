Creative Salon Loves ...
Cannes Lions 2021 : Creative Salon Is Backing Beats
Beats by Dr Dre's ‘You Love Me’ from US agency Translation is a love letter to Black experience, and deserves to win big at the Lions
"You love Black culture ... but do you love me?", the hard-hitting standout film for Beats by Dr Dre, is a showcase of the beauty and hope of the Black community. And it deserves to dominate the awards podium at the 2021 Cannes Lions Festival this week.
Created by Translation LLC last autumn, the two-minute short film was directed by Queen & Slim’s Melina Matsoukas, written by Lena Waithe, and features music by Solange Knowles.
The film doesn't just ask us to imagine a world where we love Black people and respect them as much as we love their music, fashion, entertainment and sports. It compels us to think about popular culture’s relationship with blackness.
It is voiced by Tobe Nwigwe and its stars include Naomi Osaka, Lil Baby, Bubba Wallace, and Janaya Future Khan amongst others.
Nwige is credited alongside 30 other creatives in two slides at the end of the ad. The names of contributors flash by, each of them described simply as “Black Person".
The project is part of a greater brand initiative for Beats focused on highlighting stories from and within the Black community.
Consumers have been demanding that brands take a stand for their participation in society and communities, and Beats definitely made a stand in a most beautiful way that is not just culturally relevant but also a message that lingers long after watching.
And it's a near-perfect piece of film-making craft, beautifully scripted, directed and edited so that every second hits hard.
Creative Salon is hoping this work gets the credit it deserves at this week's Cannes Lions Festival. We need bars this high.
Here are the words to the powerful anthem featured in the campaign:
You Love Me
You Love Me Not
You Love Black Culture
But Do You Love Me?
You Love How I Sound, My Voice
These Beats
This Flow
Not Me Though, Right?
You Love How I Look
My Hair
The Skin
But Me, Nah!
We Don’t Get To Exist
We’e Forced To Survive
We Still Fight
We Still Play While The World Burns
On Fields That Ain’t Even Level
All Men Are Created Equal?
Huh!
That’s My Favourite Part
You Hate Us So Deeply
But You’re Still So Impressed
Why Can’t You See
There’s History In Our Skin
You Built This Country On Our Backs
I’m Him
He’s Me
She
Us
We
Are All Black
Love Me Or Not
We Love Each Other Deeply
We Gonna Beat Us
We’re Gonna Break Bread
We’re Gonna Defy Gravity
You Love My Culture
But Do You Love Me?
What A World That Would Be