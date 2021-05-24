Cannes Lions 2021 : Creative Salon Is Backing Beats

"You love Black culture ... but do you love me?", the hard-hitting standout film for Beats by Dr Dre, is a showcase of the beauty and hope of the Black community. And it deserves to dominate the awards podium at the 2021 Cannes Lions Festival this week.

Created by Translation LLC last autumn, the two-minute short film was directed by Queen & Slim’s Melina Matsoukas, written by Lena Waithe, and features music by Solange Knowles.

The film doesn't just ask us to imagine a world where we love Black people and respect them as much as we love their music, fashion, entertainment and sports. It compels us to think about popular culture’s relationship with blackness.

It is voiced by Tobe Nwigwe and its stars include Naomi Osaka, Lil Baby, Bubba Wallace, and Janaya Future Khan amongst others.

Nwige is credited alongside 30 other creatives in two slides at the end of the ad. The names of contributors flash by, each of them described simply as “Black Person".

The project is part of a greater brand initiative for Beats focused on highlighting stories from and within the Black community.

Consumers have been demanding that brands take a stand for their participation in society and communities, and Beats definitely made a stand in a most beautiful way that is not just culturally relevant but also a message that lingers long after watching.

And it's a near-perfect piece of film-making craft, beautifully scripted, directed and edited so that every second hits hard.

Creative Salon is hoping this work gets the credit it deserves at this week's Cannes Lions Festival. We need bars this high.