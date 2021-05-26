Microsoft's partnership with McCann proves that creating good work needn't hurt

The truth is, - and we at McCann like to start with the truth - for a time, all great work seemed to be created the same way. A small team of tenacious and talented people got together and didn’t stop pushing until they had created something breakthrough and bombastic. There would be a certain frenetic energy to the whole process, lots of noise, bravado, risk taking, tension, discomfort, sometimes pomp, and always disquiet & pain. Making great work has to hurt right?

But after nearly a decade of making Cannes winning work for Xbox and Microsoft and with the pride felt for them to have won Creative Marketer of the Year at Cannes 2021, it struck me that making all that great work hadn’t felt like this. It was done with a very different kind of energy.

It was all made possible by a client who chose to take their position of responsibility in the world seriously. When McCann won Microsoft in 2014, the company was thought to be lacking a human voice. But Chris Capossela and Kathleen Hall in the US, were open to McCann’s process and committed to earning a meaningful role in people’s lives. They really cared about the people they were empowering. And they were trusting in how we would bring it to life. This belief culminated in an atmosphere which fostered ambitious and important work.

The ambition was brought to life by McCann Worldgroup group teams around the globe. The integrated Xbox projects created here in London for example couldn’t have been made without our Worldgroup partners MRM, Momentum, Craft and took an extra layer of patience, care and commitment. Deeply integrated and painstakingly crafted, these campaigns were put together by teams who were prepared to work into the darkness as the big pictures came together.

But for us here in London, it was principally down to the nature of the day to day agency and client teams who worked on the account over the years. Eternally calm and polite Swedes, whose humility and hard work was astounding. A methodical and conscientious ECD team who have an incredible eye for detail and innovative work. And a partnership - akin to those in great cop movies - between the account lead and client Michael Flatt, who time and time again, would take turns to blow on the embers of great work and shepherd it round corners until it had grown into warming fires for both organisations.

The first of which for us in the UK was creating the world’s first ‘Survival Billboard’ for the launch of the Lara Croft Tomb Raider fame on Xbox. It required all of our partner companies to be firing. It needed a level of production craft, and a balance of individual brilliance and collaboration at the time synonymous only with live TV. And the fact that it won 18 Cannes Lions across multiple categories showed the depths of its craft and reflected the dedication of the team and our client.