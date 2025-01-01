McCann London

This is what we do

We help brands to play a Meaningful Role in people’s lives

It’s our mission that fuels everything we do. Because people expect brands to have a purpose in the world beyond the products that they sell. A purpose that is cultural, societal or communal – and if they do, then they’re more likely to buy from them as a result.

We give a brand its purpose, by defining the role it plays in people’s lives. This then elevates, fuels, and is the springboard for all our creativity which we deliver across the full business ecosystem. This is how we’ll create meaning for your brand in your customers’ worlds.

Your Meaningful Role is always true to the DNA of what you do and why you exist. It defines all your activities, from purpose to profit.

It’s designed to impact culture. Because when we impact culture, we impact the brand, and we impact the business, both in the short and the long term.

The work we make

Meaning through sustained cultural impact

The most powerful truths reveal an unmet need or feeling that hasn’t been tapped in culture. We find those truths, we bring them to life and tell them to the world in way that impacts culture and creates meaning for our clients’ brands in the world.

And because all our creativity is guided by the brand’s meaningful role, it doesn’t just create impact for now, it builds brands for the long-term.