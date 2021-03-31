eBay Champions Savvy Shoppers In Latest Campaign

eBay has unveiled a new campaign film that vividly and playfully portrays people’s everyday conversations, to show all the ways people can win in life.

The campaign lands as the UK emerges out of one of the longest lockdowns in the world with a renewed sense of optimism and desire to get back to life. But with purse strings tighter than ever, eBay is championing all the savvy ways people are getting what they want at prices they love by shopping eBay’s unrivalled spectrum of value. From Certified Refurbished electricals and pre-loved bikes, to the site’s discount designer section Brand Outlet, there are more ways to purchase and more ways to win, when consumers buy on eBay.

The TV spot titled ‘More ways to win’ – created by McCann London and Craft London and bought to life by MJZ director Tom Kuntz – begins as we join a loveable rogue reciting a ‘you’ll never believe this’ story to camera. A fast-paced, rollercoaster ride ensues as we discover he’s looking to shed the ‘banana bread bod’ of lockdown life, to start a – somewhat ambitious – health kick with his not so trusty doggy Nobby. But on his pursuit, word of mouth, words of wisdom, and a few life hacks are shared by a flurry of diverse characters that inhabit his world. This sets him down a road of shrewd ‘eBay wins’ and ultimately leads to him serendipitously meeting ‘the woman of his dreams’.

On a craft level, director Tom Kuntz with production house MJZ brought the script to screen with a graphical character study, and eye for stand-out comedy, that painted a rich, filmic world befitting of the ‘people’s marketplace’.

The film is accompanied by a broader integrated campaign, including topical radio scripts. Each one playfully heroes a different slice of life post lockdown, through the items we all really need right now – from outfits for going ‘out out’ again, hairdryers to rid yourself of the lockdown barnet, to camping gear for the inevitable staycation. Once again showing how there are more ways to win when shoppers buy on eBay.

Ray Shaughnessy and Dan Norris, joint ECDs at McCann London said: “eBay has got 29 million active UK users. That’s half of the country who’ll compulsively boast ‘got it on eBay’ to whoever will listen when they bag the thing they want or need at a price they can afford. Somehow Ebay remains a very human platform with personality and soul and it’s this brilliant energy that Tom Kuntz has captured so perfectly.”

Eve Williams, chief marketing officer at eBay UK said: “We're excited to bring our diverse marketplace to life, where everyone can feel proud to say they 'got it on eBay'. From a pre-loved bike to designer clothes from Brand Outlet, this ad showcases the many ways our customers can find joy and value when they shop with us – especially as we emerge from lockdown and get back outdoors. Tom Kuntz and the team at McCann London have been able to craft a spot that truly shows why there's more ways to win when you buy, sell, eBay.”